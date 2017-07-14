Georgia picked to win East, Alabama picked to win conference

Kirby Smart may be entering only his second season at Georgia. But already, big expectations have been levied.
Following voting conducted at SEC Media Days, the Bulldogs have been predicted to win the Eastern division.
While Georgia is picked to win the East, the Bulldogs only received six points to win the entire conference. Alabama -- shocking -- was the overwhelming favorite with 217 points. Auburn was second with only 11.
(Also, shout out to the guy who voted Vanderbilt to win the conference while failing to receive a first-place vote in the division.)
(And also, in case you missed it, The Ledger-Enquirer's Jordan Hill and I reveal our picks for each of the SEC East and West divisions in the video below.)
Here is how the voting shaped out:
Eastern division (first place votes in parenthesis)
1. Georgia (138), 1,572 total points
2. Florida (96), 1,526
3. Tennessee (3), 998
4. South Carolina (5), 897
5. Kentucky, 869
6. Vanderbilt, 554
7. Missouri, 388
Western division (First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama (225), 1,683
2. Auburn (13), 1,329
3. LSU (4), 1,262
4. Arkansas (1), 796
5. Texas A&M, 722
6. Mississippi State, 633
7. Mississippi, 379
SEC champion
1. Alabama, 217 points
2. Auburn, 11
3. Georgia, 6
4. LSU, 3
5. Florida, 3
6. South Carolina, 1
7. Vanderbilt, 1
8. Arkansas, 1
