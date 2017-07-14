The Telegraph's Jason Butt and The Ledger-Enquirer's Jordan Hill break down their SEC picks. Jason Butt The Telegraph
UGA Football

July 14, 2017 11:07 AM

Georgia picked to win East, Alabama picked to win conference

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Kirby Smart may be entering only his second season at Georgia. But already, big expectations have been levied.

Following voting conducted at SEC Media Days, the Bulldogs have been predicted to win the Eastern division.

While Georgia is picked to win the East, the Bulldogs only received six points to win the entire conference. Alabama -- shocking -- was the overwhelming favorite with 217 points. Auburn was second with only 11.

(Also, shout out to the guy who voted Vanderbilt to win the conference while failing to receive a first-place vote in the division.)

Here is how the voting shaped out:

Eastern division (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (138), 1,572 total points

2. Florida (96), 1,526

3. Tennessee (3), 998

4. South Carolina (5), 897

5. Kentucky, 869

6. Vanderbilt, 554

7. Missouri, 388

Western division (First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (225), 1,683

2. Auburn (13), 1,329

3. LSU (4), 1,262

4. Arkansas (1), 796

5. Texas A&M, 722

6. Mississippi State, 633

7. Mississippi, 379

SEC champion

1. Alabama, 217 points

2. Auburn, 11

3. Georgia, 6

4. LSU, 3

5. Florida, 3

6. South Carolina, 1

7. Vanderbilt, 1

8. Arkansas, 1

