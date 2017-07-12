Terrapin invites Nick Chubb, potential hop farmer, for a 'brew day'

Even the SEC's official transcriber thought Kirby Smart said Nick Chubb had interest in starting a "hot farm."
The topic caught reporters off guard at first. It was later clarified, however, that Chubb, an agricultural and applied economics major, recently has developed interest in becoming a hop farmer.
Hops, as in the flower that goes into beer.
Chubb was asked about it during an appearance on the SEC Network after making the rounds during Media Days.
“I know in the past, it was not as popular,” Chubb said. “Too many people had it. People backed up, but nowadays it is kind of popular again. The idea sounded good to me.”
Athens brewery Terrapin caught wind of Chubb's potential aspirations as a hop farmer and extended an invitation for a “brew day” to learn how the company's beer is made.
Hey @NickChubb21 - let us know if you want to come learn how hops are used in beer! We'd love to have you for a brew day! https://t.co/fw2cPOamE2— Terrapin Beer Co. (@TerrapinBeerCo) July 12, 2017
For those wondering, yes, Chubb is 21.
It's quite the potential career choice for such a young athlete, who figures to have a great shot at an NFL career. Chubb, who returned from a major knee injury and played in every game last season, ranks second in career rushing yards at Georgia behind Herschel Walker.
Smart said he was unsure what exactly Chubb wanted to do when he became informed about it.
“I had no idea what a hop farm was until I Googled it and looked at it,” Smart said.
Comments