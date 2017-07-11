Kirby Smart offers update on defensive lineman Trent Thompson

With questions surrounding one of Georgia’s best defenders, head coach Kirby Smart provided some insight on the situation Tuesday.
Smart gave an update on rising junior Trent Thompson, who withdrew from classes during the spring due to personal matters. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle also has been rehabbing after shoulder surgery.
“Trent should be full go — should be ready to go,” Smart said. “He’s recovered from his shoulder surgery.”
Thompson was hospitalized in February for undisclosed reasons. The Georgia football program, with permission from Thompson’s family, revealed that “the physical appearance and behavior described in the UGA PD report is solely related to an adverse reaction to medications prescribed specifically for his medical condition. The adverse reaction required emergency transport to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.”s
Shortly thereafter, it was announced he was not attending classes at the university during the current semester.
Thompson is coming off one of his best games with the Bulldogs in December’s Liberty Bowl. Thompson proved nearly unstoppable against TCU, racking up eight tackles and three sacks en route to being named the game’s MVP.
The performance was a highlight in a strong sophomore season for the Albany product. He ended the campaign third among Georgia players with 56 tackles. He also registered 9 1/2 tackles for loss and five sacks.
According to Smart, Thompson has done everything they’ve asked of him as he gears up for the fall.
“He’s gone out and worked out very hard,” Smart said. “His conditioning has been really good. His weight has been really good. I’m expecting him to be full go.”
Comments