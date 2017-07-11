Smart sees potential for Charlie Woerner to earn more playing time at a key position

Charlie Woerner fits the definition of versatility.
The 6-foot-5, 251-pound athlete is listed as a tight end, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to play everywhere on the gridiron. Whether it be wide receiver, tight end, safety or running back, Woerner did it at Rabun County before joining Georgia’s program in 2016.
He played little as a freshman, yet Woerner’s ability to adapt was seen offensively. He lined up at tight end position and at wide receiver and went in motion. It is something that excites Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, and a bigger role is expected from the sophomore — after finishing his freshman season with 50 yards on five receptions.
“Charlie is a special talent,” Smart said. “He’s really a great athlete. He was a little bit behind (sophomore tight end) Isaac (Nauta) in understanding the offense, because Isaac came in for 15 spring practices. Charlie has caught up a lot and has taken a lot more pride in his in-line blocking and is able to block defensive ends.”
In signing with Georgia, Woerner followed his father Scott, who played on Georgia’s 1980 national championship team and was a recent inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame. Woerner will be vying for playing time amongst a loaded tight ends group, consisting of Nauta, Jeb Blazevich and Jackson Harris.
“I always have to stay on him about his weight, and he has to be careful because his best weapon is his speed. He was really good with running the hurdles in high school," Smart said. "We’ve encouraged him to keep his weight down at around 250, and we’re trying to find ways to use him.”
Woerner showcased his speed in high school with a personal-best 100 meters time of 11.65 seconds. Georgia could use an alternative approach to filling one of its biggest offensive voids after leading receiver in Isaiah McKenzie headed to the NFL.
The expectation is for Mecole Hardman Jr. or Terry Godwin to mainly fill that role due to being similar in size to McKenzie, but Woerner could work his way into the equation.
“When you talk about him playing in the slot, he’s an effective and a big-body guy,” Smart said.
Woerner’s efforts have caught the eye of one of Georgia’s offensive leaders. Sony Michel, who enters his senior season for Georgia in the backfield, indicated at SEC Media Days that the passing game must be on target in order for the running game to have success.
Smart agreed and said that offensive success starts with quarterback play and that a 10-percent increase would be significant from sophomore signal-caller Jacob Eason.
“Charlie has been giving it his all and working hard,” Michel said. “He’s trying to work his way up on that depth chart, and I think all of the tight ends have been extremely responsible with their assignment.”
