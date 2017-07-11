Roquan Smith has an update on his health for the upcoming season

Roquan Smith will be good to go for preseason practice.
Traveling down with Georgia’s SEC Media Days group, Smith revealed he is “100 percent” following his upper body injury. Smith said he expects to be full-go when Georgia reconvenes for practice for the upcoming season.
Smith has dealt with injuries the past two springs. In 2016, Smith was limited, after initially being declared out, with torn wrist ligaments. This spring, Smith was unable to practice at all.
Smith said he did his part to stay upbeat throughout the injury.
“It’s a bit different but I can’t think about that or get down about that,” Smith said. “I’m more so just excited for the year. It’s another stone in the road, a little adversity, that I had to face. You just get over it.”
Smith will be on of Georgia’s defensive leaders on a group that returns 10 starters from last season.
While the numbers would indicate a strong defensive unit, Smith said Georgia will still need to put in the required work to live up to expectations.
“That definitely gets me excited but we’re not going to get complacent,” Smith said. “Yeah, 10 guys come back but we have to come to work each day and take advantage of each opportunity we’re given.”
Comments