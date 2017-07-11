Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates status of signees Beal, Wyatt

Kirby Smart said class of 2017 signees Robert Beal and Devonte Wyatt have yet to enroll at Georgia.
This was the second update Smart provided on the players in the past week. Smart noted that the players have been given a guide to work out from so that when they do eventually enroll that they will be ready to step into practice without a problem.
“We talk to them a lot about staying in shape because they’re not there with our guys working out,” Smart said. “Those guys get a program, they’re encouraged to do it. It’s hard to oversee it. You want those guys to work out and be in shape so that when they do qualify they can come in and help. There’s really no update yet. They’re not ready to come in yet.”
Beal is an outside linebacker who played football at Norcross and IMG Academy before transferring to Peachtree Ridge for his final semester. Wyatt was a standout defensive tackle at Towers in Decatur.
Both players were considered four-star recruits by the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Smart did express some optimism that the two players will be able to enroll soon. They have until classes begin to meet qualifying standards.
“We think we can get them in any day, any minute. That’s the hope,” Smart said.
Comments