UGA administrators, athletics still sorting out campus carry law

As the University System of Georgia continues to deal with the implementation of the state’s campus carry law, college administrators are still left to determine where weapons license holders can concealed carry handguns.
Georgia president Jere Morehead, following Thursday’s Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting, was asked about the athletics buildings and rooms where handguns will be allowed or banned under the new law.
Running through the gamut – faculty offices, administrative offices, buildings used for athletic events — Morehead was asked if team locker rooms would be included.
Morehead paused to think about it for a moment before answering.
“I haven’t had that question answered yet so I wouldn’t want to speak for our system or general counsel,” Morehead said.
Morehead did add, “I can't imagine why that would be.”
Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity, standing next to Morehead, then spoke up and said the athletics department is still trying to figure out where concealed carry can be allowed within Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
“We have to define in our building what areas are or are not,” McGarity said. “We’re not there yet.”
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed House Bill 280, which allows weapons license holders the ability to concealed carry on campus. Deal vetoed a similar bill a year ago before signing a revised version that placed additional restrictions on where guns can be concealed carried.
Morehead has vocalized his concerns on the law in the past but noted Georgia will comply with the law.
Asked about the concern of mixing guns and alcohol at a football tailgate, Morehead noted that the previous law may or may not have kept people from concealed carrying, or possessing at a firearm in a vehicle, at a tailgate anyway.
“You’re making the assumption that people in the past haven’t had a gun in a car, or in the future will have one,” Morehead said. “I’m hoping people will come to campus and go to athletic events and they won’t have that on their mind. I don’t know if they have in the past and I hope they don’t in the future. Regardless of that, we’re going to comply with the law and do what we’ve been directed to do.”
