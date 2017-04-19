Star recruit pushes commitment date back a 'few days'

Stockbridge defensive lineman Brenton Cox won't make a Sunday decision after all.
Initially expected to commit to either Georgia or Ohio State on Sunday, Cox announced on his personal Twitter account that he will push his decision date back.
The commitment has been pushed back a few days to make sure the right choice is being made , so it won't be this Sunday— Jagg (@Brenton_cox) April 19, 2017
Cox is slated to visit Georgia for its annual G-Day spring game on Saturday. Cox took a visit to Ohio State last weekend.
Cox narrowed down his pending commitment to the Bulldogs and Buckeyes in late March, shortly after The Opening Atlanta Regional. At that event, Cox notched a SPARQ score of 92.43, which earned him a spot in the The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon.
Cox holds at least 25 offers and has previously stated that the Georgia campus "feels like home."
It has not been determined when Cox will finalize his decision.
Cox, a four-star prospect, is considered the eighth-best prospect in the state of Georgia for this recruiting cycle. Thus far, the Bulldogs have two committed prospects, Adam Anderson (Rome) and Donovan Georges (Hialeah, Florida), in the recruiting class of 2018.
Comments