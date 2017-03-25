Mecole Hardman takes reps at receiver in practice

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said there would be a plan in place for Mecole Hardman working in with the offense during spring practice.
At least in front of reporters, the first part of that plan was realized during Saturday's practice. While the Bulldogs were practicing individual drills, Hardman left the secondary group and took some passes with the receivers. His workload didn't last too long as he trekked back to his primary position group shortly after.
At the start of the spring, Smart said the coaching staff is still developing Hardman as a cornerback. But he also made mention that he would like to cross-train Hardman at receiver. In high school at Elberton, Hardman was an offensive star, which led to receiving a five-star recruiting grade.
Hardman will likely continue to see some reps at receiver throughout the spring. When Georgia's five freshman cornerbacks arrive, the coaching staff is likely to reevaluate Hardman's standing at cornerback and whether he will move solely to offense.
But that decision is far off and won't be made until preseason practice in August.
"(Hardman's) a guy that’s going to be working mostly in our two-deep, with our depth at DB and some of the guys that left," Smart said. "We need him there. We need him to develop there. We’ll find out in the fall when we get some more depth in, how much we need him versus on offense. With spring, you have an ability to meet a little longer. That’s what I talk about with sustainable focus. Guys like Mecole, can they handle extra meeting time at another position so they can learn what to do and develop so we can maybe utilize some of his skills."
