Details of Georgia receiver Riley Ridley's arrest for possession of marijuana

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley's misdemeanor possession of marijuana arrest began after another car nearly collided with the one he was a passenger in.
Ridley, 20, was riding in a white Chevrolet Camaro with a Alexis Turner, 22, of Athens. The two were almost struck by another vehicle at an intersection after Turner failed to yield into oncoming traffic when turning left from Alps Rd. onto Baxter St. A police officer patrolling the area in his squad car then pulled Turner over for failing to yield as a result of the near accident.
The officer wrote in the arresting report that he smelled "raw marijuana" coming from the window and asked Turner if any drugs or weapons were in the vehicle. Turner said there were none initially and said she had not consumed drugs or alcohol, despite the officer stating she displayed "droopy eyes and somewhat delayed responses to questions." Ridley later told officers Turner did not partake in any drugs and that she was only anxious over the stop.
Ridley also requested to make a phone call to someone who could help make the police stop "a whole lot smoother."
The officer requested backup, and when it arrived, a search of the Camaro was conducted. Police found multiple small bags of marijuana, a burnt marijuana cigarette and a grinder in the car. After receiving his Miranda rights, Ridley complied and answered officers' questions. Ridley said he and Turner smoked marijuana earlier in the day before going to Six Flags over Georgia. He said he bought the marijuana in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Turner initially said the marijuana belonged to her before recanting. Ridley later said he bought it and that both he and Turner consumed it. Prior to police discovering marijuana, Ridley told police officers that the traffic stop would hurt his athletic career.
Ridley and Turner were both arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana of under an ounce. Turner was also booked for driving under the influence of drugs and for failure to yield.
According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, a first drug-related arrest will result in a suspension of no less than 10 percent of a team's games. For football, that means a one-game suspension.
As a freshman in 2016, Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
