Georgia's Ridley arrested on marijuana possession

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana Saturday evening, according to Athens-Clarke County jail logs.
Ridley was arrested for possession of marijuana of under an ounce at 10:05 p.m. and released early Sunday at 12:32 a.m. on $1,000 bond. Per the University of Georgia student-athlete handbook, a misdemeanor marijuana arrest will result in a one-game suspension for a football player.
Georgia’s opening game this season is against Appalachian State.
Ridley’s arrest was made by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, as listed in the jail log.
Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season after enrolling early. He is expected to compete for a starting spot at wide receiver this offseason.
