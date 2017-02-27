Georgia raises $20,000 in first weekend of Gales fund-raising drive

In a 24-hour period, Georgia's drive to build Devon Gales' family an accessible home has already raised $20,000.
At halftime of the Georgia men's basketball team's 82-80 win over LSU, the football program announced that it would start fund-raising efforts to help the Gales family construct a new home. Gales, a former wide receiver at Southern University, suffered a fracture to his C6 vertebrae on Sept. 26, 2015. The injury required surgery and left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Georgia has also enlisted Southern, LSU and Miami to assist with fund-raising efforts, which it has dubbed "Build a Dawg House."
Georgia's goal is to raise $500,000 toward the home. By texting "Devon" to the phone number 706-204-1707, a link is returned asking donors to give $5, $10, $25, $100 or a custom amount.
Donors can also donate online to Southern University's online fund HERE.
Checks can be mailed to:
Southern University System Foundation
c/o Devon Gales Fund
P.O. Box 9562
Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70813
Comments