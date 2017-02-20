Georgia's Kindley granted a redshirt for 2016 season

Solomon Kindley's one snap during the 2016 season will not be held against him.
On Monday, it was revealed Kindley will be granted a redshirt for his first season on campus, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Kindley played one snap in Georgia's third game against Missouri and didn't play again for the remainder of the year.
There was some concern as to whether Kindley would be granted a redshirt as a result. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was hopeful back in November that Kindley would potentially get another year of eligibility.
"It was a situation we thought surely he would play more throughout the year," Smart said three months ago. "If you lose a guy, now you’ve got a guy that’s got playing experience."
At the time, Smart wasn't sure if he'd get a redshirt and even leaned toward thinking he wouldn't. But he did say that sometimes the NCAA will grant redshirts to players at times when a limited amount of snaps are played in the first four games of the year.
Smart also said back in November that Kindley was dealing with an injury at one point, and therefore a medical redshirt might have been a possibility.
"We’re basically looking into all those with him to hopefully get him back," Smart said. "To be honest with you, if he’s a really good player like we think he will be, then he may not play that next year anyway."
