What Tray Scott's salary will be as Georgia's defensive line coach

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott will come at a price tag cheaper than what the program was previously paying Tracy Rocker.
Via a personnel report obtained through the state of Georgia's Open Records Act, Scott will earn a base salary of $325,000 as a Georgia assistant. This makes Scott's hire official, although the Georgia football program has yet to make a formal announcement.
In 2016, Rocker earned a salary of $525,000, meaning the university would be saving $200,000 with this hire if this is the total amount he agreed to.
Scott was apparently set to make $375,000 at Ole Miss, which would mean he came to UGA for less money if that's the case. That stated, this is what UGA is paying. It is possible the UGA Athletic Association will pay an additional amount, although that information is not available at this time.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, Georgia confirmed that the football program and Rocker decided to part ways from one another. A day later, on Wednesday, it was reported that Scott was leaving Mississippi for the same position at Georgia. Scott only spent 39 days with the Rebels after coaching North Carolina's defensive line for the past two seasons.
