Georgia hiring Tray Scott to become program's new defensive line coach

That didn't take long.
Georgia has already found a new defensive line coach in Tray Scott, who had just recently signed on for the same role at Mississippi. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze told the Rivals' affiliate RebelGrove.com about Scott's decision to leave.
After spending the last two years coaching the position with North Carolina, Scott took the defensive line coaching job at Ole Miss.
Scott replaces Tracy Rocker, who was recently let go by the Georgia program.
Ole Miss released a statement on Scott's leaving the program.
"Tray Scott is leaving our staff for another opportunity," the statement reads. "We want coaches that are 100 percent committed to winning championships at Ole Miss. Our student-athletes, our staff and Rebel Nation deserve that, and that is what we will bring to this great program."
