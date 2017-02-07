SEC Network to televise UGA's G-Day spring football game

Once again, Georgia's G-Day spring football game will be televised.
The SEC Network will show the G-Day game, which will take place on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. It will be the 15th and final practice for Georgia's spring.
The Georgia spring game is one of four that the ESPN family of networks will be televising. Joining the Bulldogs with spring games on April 22 are Texas A&M (SEC Network, noon), Alabama (ESPN, 3 p.m.) and Tennessee (SEC Network, 4 p.m.). A year ago, the ESPN networks televised every single SEC spring game.
Georgia set an SEC record with 93,000 people attending the 2016 G-Day spring game. Only Ohio State has seen more people attend a college football spring game, besting Georgia's mark in 2016 (100,189), 2015 (99,391) and 2009 (95,722).
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made the call for fans to come out in droves during halftime of a basketball game against Arkansas last year. Smart has yet to make a similar call to fans this time around, so it remains to be seen how many fans attend the 2017 G-Day spring game.
Last year marked the first time fans were able to see quarterback Jacob Eason in action. This year, quarterback Jake Fromm will see his first reps in front of fans during the spring game. Smart recently said how excited he is to see Eason and Fromm compete against each other when spring practice begins.
"I’m excited about the competition because it’s going to push Jacob," Smart said. "It already is. This kid, he gets off the plane from the Army All-American game and he wants every receiver’s cell phone number and he wants to go throw with them. If they’re not out there throwing, he wants to ask them why they’re not. That’s the best thing for Jacob right now."
Comments