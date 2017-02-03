Fromm's senior season at Houston County the subject of a docuseries

Jake Fromm's ultimate goal is to play in the NFL.
While that dream has a long way to go before materializing, the beginning of this process was documented in the Complex Networks' new docuseries QB1: Beyond The Lights.
Fromm is one of three nationally-lauded quarterbacks who had a film crew document his senior season of high school.
In one scene shown in the trailer of the 10-art series, Fromm and Houston County head coach Von Lassiter are shown game-planning against Malik Herring, the Mary Persons star defensive lineman who will be Fromm's teammate at Georgia.
The other two quarterbacks featured are Las Vegas' Tate Martrell and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's Tayvon Bowers.
The show premiers on Feb. 15 and will stream on Complex Networks’ Rated Red on go90.com.
Here's the trailer for the show:
