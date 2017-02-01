Wofford transfer Marvin announces he's accepted scholarship to kick at Georgia

Georgia will apparently have a place-kicker on scholarship in 2017.
David Marvin, who has spent his previous collegiate years at Wofford, announced he has accepted a scholarship to attend Georgia as a graduate transfer. He said he will have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Honored to announce I've accepted a full scholarship to kick at UGA for my final year. Can't wait to play between the hedges. #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/xVQ8p3MDTc— David Marvin (@DavidMarvin4) February 1, 2017
Georgia has yet to announce whether Marvin has signed and faxed a letter-of-intent. It's also yet to confirm whether he's in fact on scholarship.
Marvin has some impressive statistics to his name. He made 17 of 23 field-goal attempts in 2016 with a long of 57 yards, which he hit twice during the season. In fact, Marvin hit five of seven field goals of over 50 yards. He's also a punter, who hit a long of 67 yards during the 2016 season.
Marvin hit 37 touchbacks and made 41 of 42 extra points during his final season at Wofford.
Marvin will seemingly compete with place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who started Georgia's final 10 games and went 14-of-18 on field goals.
Georgia has done its part to try and add competition to its specialist positions. The Bulldogs are bringing in preferred walk-on Cameron Nizialek, a graduate transfer from Columbia, who will compete at punter with Marshall Long and Brice Ramsey.
The Bulldogs also accepted a preferred walk-on spot from incoming freshman Brooks Buce, who made 12 of 20 field goals as a high school senior at Greater Atlanta Christian, and also recorded 75 touchbacks.
