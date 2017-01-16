Smart to return to Macon Touchdown Club jamboree

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will serve as the keynote speaker for the Macon Touchdown Club jamboree for the second year in a row, a Touchdown Club officer posted Monday night on social media.
According to Russell Deese, the club’s secretary, Smart will speak to the club Feb. 13 at The Methodist Home. Ticket information was not released.
Smart was the club’s keynote speaker in 2016, days before Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm — who was honored at last year’s jamboree — switched his verbal commitment from Alabama to Georgia.
The Touchdown Club honors its Super Seven athletes of the year, selecting players from across the state, at the jamboree.
“We’ve got a lot of details to work out,” Deese said. “We had our board meeting (Monday night). We did firm up the date, 6:30 (p.m.) start. It’s big Kirby’s back for the second year.”
