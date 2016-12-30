Thompson takes home MVP honors in Liberty Bowl victory

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

1:53 They were unable to survive, fire chief says of family of 3

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

0:56 Women's center in Macon paved way for many

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:10 Special collections archive holds Mercer's Baptist identity