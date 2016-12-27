Georgia defender appears limited in bowl practice

Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee appeared to be dealing with an injury during Tuesday’s practice at Rhodes College.
McGhee was seen participating in side work with director of sports medicine Ron Courson while his teammates were working through individual drills. He wasn’t wearing a brace or any additional equipment while on the field and was dressed out in regular attire for the practice.
McGhee has been a special teams standout as a gunner this season and has been working with the second group on defense.
For the season, McGhee has totaled nine tackles.
On the offensive side of the ball, Isaiah Wynn was taking first-team reps at left tackle for the second consecutive practice. Tyler Catalina, who started Georgia’s 12 games at the position, was back with the second team.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Catalina sustained a head injury a week ago, which led to Wynn receiving more reps in practice at the position. With Wynn at first-team left tackle, Dyshon Sims was once again practicing as the first-team left guard.
Smart said both Wynn and Catalina are expected to play in Friday’s Liberty Bowl against TCU.
“We feel comfortable with both of those guys,” Smart said. “They practice throughout practice, alternate and get the same number of reps. I think right now we just got Isaiah there because Tyler missed practice back home. But Tyler’s cleared and we expect him to play. How we’ll start them, I don’t think we’ve decided yet. We plan to rotate those two guys.”
Inside linebacker Reggie Carter, who has a hyperextended knee, was once again participating in practice. Fellow inside linebacker Natrez Patrick, who has a shoulder injury, was still in a black non-contact jersey.
Smart is hopeful both linebackers will be able to play against the Horned Frogs.
