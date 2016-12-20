Smart 'hopeful' on Patrick for bowl game, reveals another defensive injury

While Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is hopeful inside linebacker Natrez Patrick will be able to play against TCU in the Liberty Bowl, another injury at inside linebacker has made matters concerning at the position.
During bowl practices, Smart revealed inside linebacker Reggie Carter hyperextended his knee and has missed a couple of days of practice. The injury has sidelined Carter with only 10 days remaining before the Liberty Bowl.
“Reggie Carter is probably more in doubt than Natrez right now,” Smart said.
Carter has tallied 45 tackles and a sack this season.
Patrick missed Georgia’s final three games of the season due to a shoulder injury that was sustained against Kentucky. Patrick, who has 55 tackles and seven pass breakups, has been in a non-contact black jersey since the injury occurred.
“We’re hopeful that he will, more hopeful we have been in the past,” Smart said. “It’s not definite. Basically, we’ll be able to do more stuff with him in practice. He’ll still be in a black shirt just to protect him and the guys that come block him. But we think he’s closer to being ready to play.”
If Patrick and Carter are unable to play, the next two players up at the position are Juwan Taylor and Tae Crowder. Neither linebacker has seen significant playing time at the position, with Crowder moving to inside linebacker during Georgia’s bye week.
Rashad Roundtree, who recently moved to his original defensive back position after spending the year at inside linebacker, is now practicing at both positions as a result to Carter’s injury.
The one thing about Georgia’s game against TCU is that a whole lot of inside linebackers might not be needed. With the Horned Frogs poised to go with four-wide receiver packages, the Bulldogs could be in a dime defense most of the game.
Still, Smart would prefer to have depth at inside linebacker.
“To be honest with you, we don’t have a lot of inside backers, especially those who are healthy,” Smart said.
