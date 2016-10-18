Two UGA football players visited by police for suspicion of pot possession, not arrested

While they weren’t arrested or charged with a crime, police were called to the dorm room of two football players Saturday evening following Georgia’s 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt.
Natrez Patrick and Roquan Smith were under suspicion for possessing marijuana after a resident assistant smelled the illegal substance, according to a campus incident report. While the officer stated he could smell marijuana once he was allowed to enter the room, there wasn’t any marijuana of testable quantity to make an arrest.
Patrick denied using marijuana but said he and Smith smoked Black ‘N Mild cigars.
Police searched the dorm room and found confiscated the following objects: A bottle of Arizona strawberry iced tea with a hidden compartment Patrick said was used to hold marijuana when he’s been in possession of it in the past, a green “smoke buddy” to help mask the smell of marijuana, tobacco gutted from Black ‘N Mild cigars, several lighters and towels that were pushed up against door cracks.
This marks the third time Patrick has been under investigation for marijuana possession. The first incident occurred when he and former Georgia defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers were caught smoking marijuana in a campus parking lot.
The second came when Patrick, Rivers and defensive back Rico McGraw were pulled over in a vehicle and searched, with Rivers going to jail for pot possession.
This is the first time Smith has been in any potential trouble with police.
It’s unknown at this time if any disciplinary action will take place for either player. It is note that head coach Kirby Smart announced that running back Tae Crowder is moving to inside linebacker in practice this week, which came before the incident report came to light.
Patrick and Smith are Georgia's top two tacklers on defense. Patrick has 42 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack, and Smith has 39 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
