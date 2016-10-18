Three Georgia players moving positions

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced that three players will switch positions.
Michael Barnett will move from the defensive line to offensive line, a position he played in high school. Barnett will start out at offensive tackle in practice.
Barnett has yet to log a snap this season and could be in line for a redshirt year with this position move. If Barnett is able to develop into a formidable offensive tackle, then he could find himself competing for one of the two open spots at tackle in 2017 with Tyler Catalina and Greg Pyke exhausting their eligibility.
"We’ll see if he can develop there," Smart said. "He played a little bit in high school, and he’s kind of not in the rotation defensively. We’ll see where he’ll be as an offensive lineman."
Running back Tae Crowder will move from running back to linebacker, and is expected to see time both inside and on the outside.
Shakenneth Williams will move from wide receiver and play defensive back.
Smart also said Crowder and Williams will also have an opportunity to contribute on special teams.
"We feel like those three guys are, athletically, probably better athletes than where they are on their current spot on the depth chart," Smart said. "So we’re going to get those guys some work, find out what they can do. It’s really about us getting better. Developmentally we’ll teach them what to do but we want to see what they can do and see if they can help our roster."
Comments