Film room: Assessing Jacob Eason's day, run blocking wins line of scrimmage easily

Jacob Eason was either off the mark or didn't get the needed help in the passing game.
And therefore, he struggled to a 5-of-17 passing performance for 29 yards for a touchdown and an interception in a 28-14 win over South Carolina. If not for a strong rushing performance, Georgia could've been in trouble due to its lack of a passing attack.
There was little sense of timing and plenty of passes sailed.
With the benefit of the DVR, each of those 17 passes were watched again and therefore could be analyzed. So here are all of Eason's passes, in order, and what occurred.
1) On his first pass, Eason overthrew receiver Jayson Stanley, who was otherwise open.
2) Eason delivers a strike for 9 yards to tight end Isaac Nauta.
3) Eason faced some pressure and was unable to get the ball to Terry Godwin.
4) Eason had an easy throw to Javon Wims near the end of the first quarter and the ball simply got away from him. It was simply an overthrow.
5) South Carolina sniffed out a screen to Sony Michel, which was completed, but for a 5-yard loss.
6) Eason had Reggie Davis in man coverage streaking down the field but couldn't get enough on the ball. Davis and his defender were forced to turn around and stop to try and make a play on the ball. It fell incomplete.
7) Eason received some pressure and ran to his left but South Carolina did a good job keeping contain. He had to throw the ball low and incomplete.
8) Avoiding the rush, Eason sidesteps a defender but can't find anything downfield so he dumps the ball off to Nick Chubb, who turns it upfield for a 9-yard gain.
9) His best throw of the game, Eason put the ball over Isaiah McKenzie's shoulder with what should have been a touchdown. But McKenzie was unable to bring it in and dropped it. It's possible the shadows in the right corner of the end zone messed up McKenzie's vision on the play.
10) Eason throws the ball high and away in the flat, with Brian Herrien being the nearest receiving option.
11) Godwin got behind the South Carolina secondary for what should have been a touchdown. But Eason badly overthrew Godwin and could not convert the wheel route for a score.
12) Eason sailed another pass that may have got caught in the wind.
13) Eason threw another high ball to Jeb Blazevich with coverage near him.
14) Two receivers, Wims included, ran in-routes with McKenzie, in the slot, running a corner route. Eason threw the ball to Wims, with the ball getting popped up and intercepted. But if Eason looked at McKenzie, he would have seen a wide-open receiver ready to catch a touchdown pass.
15) Eason takes the snap and pushes it forward to McKenzie on a jet sweep. McKenzie runs it for 9 yards and a first down. It wasn't really a pass but it goes on the stat sheet as one.
16) Eason flared a ball to Chubb in the flat but saw it dropped.
17) Eason threw a 5-yard out-route to McKenzie. McKenzie then ran the ball toward the right corner, twisted his body and reached the ball over the pylon for a touchdown.
Upon review, Eason had at least four passes that should have been completed but were overthrown. He had another that can be considered a throwaway, although Herrien was in the vicinity. He threw a deep ball short. Pressure forced some incompletions. And then he had receiving targets drop two balls.
In conclusion, it was just an erratic day for Eason, who is still learning how to be a college quarterback. And it will likely only get tougher against a stingy Vanderbilt defense Saturday.
Offensive line punishes South Carolina’s front
This marked the first time all season Georgia’s offensive line blew an opponent off the line of scrimmage.
Watching the game again, I had the benefit of seeing the SEC Network’s black line of scrimmage graphic. And it was apparent each time a running play ended with a massive pile of humanity three or four yards in front of it.
A lot of this had to do with Georgia’s blocking scheme for the opponent. In essence, the Bulldogs didn’t worry about South Carolina’s linebackers. The offensive line double-teamed certain defensive linemen, which helped move them backward.
The South Carolina linebackers didn’t do a good job of either fitting the run gaps or tackling the ball carriers, which led to Georgia’s stable of backs to have a big day. Fullback Christian Payne also helped take care of a linebacker on many occasions.
On Nick Chubb’s first rushing touchdown, the Georgia line stepped to its right, with left guard Isaiah Wynn blowing defensive lineman Kelsey Griffin about five yards off of the line of scrimmage. Chubb is able to find the hole and break three tackles en route to his score.
Georgia also did a good job of utilizing the pull when it ran out of the shotgun, with center Brandon Kublanow getting out in front and leading the way.
On Chubb’s 40-yard run, tight end Isaac Nauta pulled from the left to the right side and got a good block on a defensive back. Chubb also broke about four tackles on his big gainer.
The best run of the game came with less than 12:10 to go in the second quarter and on a second-and-9. Dante Sawyer was able to spring into the Georgia backfield quickly after the snap, but Sony Michel would have none of it. He sidestepped Sawyer and then sprinted to his left for an 11-yard gain. That helped set up a short Chubb touchdown.
With Vanderbilt’s linebackers being a strength, the Bulldogs likely won’t be able to get away with double teaming the Commodores’ defensive line. So look for some adjustments in this area Saturday.
Georgia shuts down South Carolina’s run
The Gamecocks weren’t able to run the ball well and a lot of that had to do with Georgia winning the edges.
South Carolina never could bounce plays outside and got stuff when it ran through the middle. The Gamecocks, with the help of 39 lost yards from quarterback Perry Orth, totaled only 30 rushing yards. It forced Orth into throwing the ball 36 times, which is never a recipe for success in a ball-control oriented offense.
Godwin’s touchdown
Much has been made about Georgia’s struggles on special teams. But at least it hasn’t had the kind of breakdown South Carolina had on Godwin’s onside kick return for a touchdown.
For starters, the kick didn’t travel 10 yards. So if South Carolina touched the ball first, it wouldn’t have counted as a recovery.
And on the play, Christian Payne and Jackson Harris each execute blocks that the Gamecocks can’t get off of.
But the biggest head-scratcher was the fact that the Gamecocks allowed outside linebacker D’Andre Walker to block two guys at once. After engaging one blocker, another South Carolina special teamer ran straight into the block, with Walker taking both of them on.
So when Godwin got the onside kick, there was a large hole to easily run through. It was basically a gift, and one you can’t blame Godwin for returning to the house.
