Five at the half: Halftime notes and thoughts on Georgia's game vs. South Carolina

Here are five notes at the half, with Georgia leading South Carolina 14-0.
Run, run, run
Georgia was forced to adjust last week and run the ball out of the spread. Against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs did no such thing. Georgia lined up in traditional pro-style formations and hammered the ball down South Carolina’s throat.
On the first drive alone, Georgia picked up 64 yards. With that kind of success early, the Bulldogs barely thought about passing the ball. He only had 5 passing yards in the game’s first 15 minutes.
Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel spent the majority of the time rotating in the backfield. Chubb’s half ended with 72 yards and two touchdowns. Michel led all ball-carriers with 92 yards. Brian Herrien got some run late in the half and totaled 35 yards on three carries.
No running allowed
While Georgia ran roughshod over South Carolina, the Gamecocks found no running room whatsoever.
At the end of the first half, South Carolina managed a paltry 20 yards on the ground. Lanes were clogged and the Gamecocks could get nothing going.
And with Georgia having a two-score lead, South Carolina will be forced to turn to the air a bit more.
South Carolina’s A.J. Turner and Rico Dowdle combined for 26 yards on seven carries. Contributing to the poor rushing total was the fact that Georgia sacked Perry Orth two times for 6 yards.
While Georgia ran well, the passing game lacked
Yes, the Georgia rushing attack fared well. But the passing game wasn’t able to offer any balance whatsoever.
Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason only attempted 13 passes and finished the half with only 14 yards on three completions. Eason was unable to connect on a deep ball to Reggie Davis and Isaiah McKenzie couldn’t come down with a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter.
Eason also had quite a few of misfires in a game where the wind wasn’t blowing too hard. One in particular was an overthrow to Terry Godwin, who was running free and wide open at the end of the first half for what should’ve been a touchdown.
But hey, if the running game continues to work as well as it did in the first half, there may not be a need for Georgia to attempt too many second-half throws.
Turnover edge goes to Georgia
The Bulldogs picked up three first-half turnovers. Malkom Parrish recorded an interception, which led to seven points. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith recovered a fumble on a botched option play and later forced a fumble, with Deandre Baker recovering it.
The ineptitude of South Carolina’s offense was comical at times and played right into Georgia’s hands. Given the turnover margin going Georgia’s way, you’d think the Bulldogs had a much bigger lead.
Georgia controls time of possession
By forcing turnovers and running the ball a bunch, Georgia controlled the time of possession game.
The Bulldogs held the ball for 20:17 of the first half, with the Gamecocks getting it for only 9:43. Georgia dominated Tennessee in this area in the first half a week ago but saw the Volunteers climb back quickly and get into the game.
South Carolina doesn’t have that kind of firepower, so it would seem Georgia has a better of chance of doing the same in the second half.
Comments