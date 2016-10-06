Will Muschamp announces Georgia-South Carolina game will be on Sunday

The decision is in.
At about 7:50 p.m. Thursday night, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced on his weekly radio show in Columbia, South Carolina, that his program's game against Georgia will take place on Sunday at a time to be announced later. It will still be hosted at Williams-Brice Stadium.
BREAKING: Will Muschamp just announced that the USC-Georgia game will be played on SUNDAY. Time TBA.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) October 6, 2016
That ends the waiting game as to whether Georgia and South Carolina would be able to get this game in due to Hurricane Matthew moving up the Southeastern coast.
It didn't appear a decision would be made Thursday night as both Muschamp and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart began their radio shows with no new information.
Running about 10 minutes late to his weekly radio show, Smart was quickly mic'ed up and said he was still waiting to hear something.
“I wish I did,” Smart said. “We’re still in a holding pattern.”
During Smart's hour-long appearance, he nor host Scott Howard were given word about Muschamp's announcement.
While Georgia and South Carolina will get this game in, Florida’s home game against LSU was postponed due to the hurricane. President Obama has declared a state of emergency in the state of South Carolina, with Charleston, Beaufort, Horry and Georgetown counties being evacuated.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has previously stated that a final decision will ultimately be made by the university itself. But she predicted earlier in the week that the game would not be played on Saturday due to the storm. And at a news conference Thursday, Haley reiterated the severity of Hurricane Matthew.
“I am begging you at this point to understand the seriousness of this storm,” Haley said, via The State. “This is a scary storm. We really need you to evacuate. ... It is getting worse.”
The Gamecocks were hopeful the whole time that they'd be able to keep the game in Columbia.
Georgia has been preparing for a wet football game all week. The coaches have had the quarterbacks throw with footballs dunked in water to try and simulate the situation.
But Smart said that won’t be the biggest issue with the potential of a football game being played with a hurricane passing through nearby.
“The biggest factor in the game is the wind, not the rain,” Smart said. “The kicking game is seriously impacted, which is a concern of mine.”
Comments