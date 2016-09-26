Kublanow mum on Tuttle injury in 2015, which angered Tennessee fans

Georgia offensive lineman Brandon Kublanow spoke about a lot of things during his appearance in front of reporters Monday.
The one thing he elected not to comment on was a block he put on Tennessee defensive lineman Shy Tuttle in last year's game, which resulted in Tuttle breaking his left fibula. Tennessee fans have been vocal about the play being dirty on social media.
Asked what kind of visceral messages he has received about the play, Kublanow elected not to comment.
“I’m not really sure. I’m not going to talk about it,” Kublanow said. “I’m going to focus on the 2016 game.”
On the play, with running back Sony Michel carrying the ball to his left, Kublanow initially got a hold of Tuttle's jersey before executing a cut block on Tuttle. Kublanow's helmet first made contact with Tuttle's thigh, with Tuttle's left leg planting on the Neyland Stadium turf before sliding under his body.
No flag was thrown on the play.
Tuttle's season ended, with offensive lineman Jack Jones voicing his displeasure of the play on his personal Twitter account shortly after.
Just saw the video of Shy getting injured. What a lack of class. I get playing physical at OL. But that was pathetic!— Jack Jones (@jackjoneshii) October 15, 2015
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones spoke out against the play earlier in September at a Knoxville Quarterback Club appearance.
“I don’t think the entire country realizes how the injury occurred, which was unacceptable,” Jones said, via GoVols247.com. “And two, the severity of the injury. That’s an injury some individuals don’t come back from. It takes their career. To get him back on the field for us, credit to Jason McVeigh and the training staff, we’ve got to get him more in game shape, but you could see the quickness, the disruptiveness. It’s great to have him back. He’s just going to make us that much better.”
