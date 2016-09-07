Georgia changes quarterback order in Wednesday practice

At least for Wednesday’s practice, Georgia altered who began team drills with the first team at quarterback.
On Monday and Tuesday, senior Greyson Lambert was seen during the portion of practice open to reporters with the first group. On Wednesday, as reporters were leaving the practice field just prior to the end of the final open viewing period, it was freshman Jacob Eason walking over to the first team offensive line.
Lambert then did what Eason did the past two days, which was throw to the second-team receivers.
It’s possible this is just a way to get Eason the needed reps with the first unit since it’s likely that both Lambert and Eason play against Nicholls State on Saturday. But as far who starts, it’s not as certain Lambert gets the nod now that Eason was seen as the top quarterback in practice.
Against North Carolina, Lambert and Eason were split fairly evenly in snaps. Eason had the better day statistically, completing 8 of 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Lambert completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards.
Additionally, running back Sony Michel still hasn’t been cleared for contact as he was spotted in a black non-contact jersey. Michel was still doing everything he has been doing, which includes taking handoffs, catching passes and going through bag drills.
Presumably, Michel is taking part in 7-on-7 work, which is something he’s done the past couple of weeks.
Backup offensive lineman Pat Allen shed his black non-contact jersey and returned to his position group. Offensive lineman Sam Madden, who had mononucleosis, is also back practicing in a regular jersey.
Comments