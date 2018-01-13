South Carolina hands Georgia its third conference loss of season

For the first time this season, Georgia dropped consecutive games.
The Bulldogs were unable to overcome South Carolina's strength inside and fell 64-57 Saturday afternoon. While the Bulldogs got a bounce-back performance from senior forward Yante Maten, who scored 25 points, the Gamecocks asserted their will on the interior. In the first half alone, South Carolina came up with 13 offensive rebounds, which contributed to an eight-point advantage at the break.
Georgia (11-4, 2-3 SEC) allowed South Carolina (11-6, 2-3 SEC) to jump out to an early 9-2 lead. From there, the Bulldogs were constantly playing catch-up. Even so, Georgia tied the game twice in the second half at 39 and 49.
Georgia's loss is the second this week and follows a road defeat at Missouri.
Four who mattered
Maten: After scoring only nine points against Missouri on Wednesday, Maten rebounded with a 25-point performance against South Carolina.
Georgia forward Juwan Parker: Parker provided a spark at times, especially early when the Bulldogs fell behind seven. He was able to provide an early four-point play to prevent a sizable run in the game's first four minutes. Parker finished with 11 points.
South Carolina guard Frank Booker: Booker gave the Gamecocks a lift off the bench in the first half. He also broke a 49-49 deadlock with a 3-pointer and added another 3 to give South Carolina a late 59-50 lead. Booker, who averages 10.6 points per game, finished with 17.
South Carolina forward Chris Silva: Silva out-muscled his way for a team-high nine rebounds. He also put in 14 points for the Gamecocks.
Turning point
Booker's 3 to give South Carolina a nine-point lead with less than two minutes to go sealed the deal.
Observations
Rebounding the basketball: South Carolina didn't show much of an offensive rhythm throughout the 40 minutes of this basketball game. But what it did do well was rebound. The Gamecocks finished the game with 46 rebounds, but had 18 come on the offensive end. This led to 14 second-chance points, which turned out to be a deciding factor in the game.
Close but never enough: Down eight at the half, Georgia was able to tie the game up twice in the second half. It also cut South Carolina's lead to one multiple times. But the Bulldogs could never get over the hump and take a commanding lead on the Gamecocks. Each time, Georgia's offense either went cold or South Carolina hit a timely shot.
Worth mentioning
Free-throw struggles: An argument can be made that Georgia lost this game at the free-throw line. In the first half, the Bulldogs hit eight of nine free-throw attempts. In the second half, Georgia made only 10 of its 19 attempts.
Smart keeps recruiting: With South Carolina holding a lead for the majority of the game, the biggest applause of the day came when Kirby Smart was shown on the center-hung scoreboard's large-screen television. Smart was in the building hosting a few football recruits.
What's next?
Georgia will travel to LSU for a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday.
