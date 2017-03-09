Georgia escapes with win over Tennessee, advances to SEC Tourney quarterfinals

Georgia will get a third meeting with Kentucky.
Barely.
With the game clock rolling down, and with the Bulldogs leading by two against Tennessee, the Volunteers got the shot they wanted. Forward Admiral Schofield got a wide-open look from behind the 3-point line to win the game.
Fortunately for Georgia, the ball grazed off the rim. Grant Williams rebounded the ball and his subsequent shot attempt was blocked. Georgia was able to walk away with a 59-57 win over Tennessee to advance to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.
Georgia was led once again by guard J.J. Frazier, who scored 17 points in the win. Frazier didn’t have to do it all on offense this time as forward Yante Maten returned for the first time in four games. Maten put in 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in his first outing after injuring his knee in Georgia’s second meeting with Kentucky.
With 5:09 left to play in the game, sophomore E’Torrion Wilridge scored a breakaway layup to put Georgia up 53-51. From there, the Bulldogs held a lead the rest of the way.
Georgia trailed 27-26 at the break, with the Bulldogs going on a 6-0 run to start the second half.
Although Grant Williams, who scored 27 points in the first meeting between the teams, got in early foul trouble, the Volunteers were able to hold a one-point lead at the half thanks to some sharp-shooting from their perimeter players.
Freshman guard Jordan Bone went 4-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line and hit two of those in the first half. Bone ended the game with 14 points. Redshirt freshman Lamonte Turner also hit a first-half 3-pointer and ended the game with 13 points.
Maten didn’t start the game but entered during Georgia’s first substitution. Maten made his first shot, which was a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
After Bone hit his first 3-pointer to tie the game at 24 with 1:45 remaining, he hit another shortly after to put Tennessee up 27-24. Georgia forward Pape Diatta responded with a mid-range 2-pointer from the left wing, which ultimately gave the Volunteers a 27-26 halftime advantage.
Comments