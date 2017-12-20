Houston County's Trey Hill officially signs with Georgia Bulldogs

Four-star football offensive lineman Trey Hill of Houston County High School has signed his letter of intent with the University of Georgia.
In a ceremony at the school's library, teachers and coaches spoke well of Hill, a guard, who had 40 or so other offers to play college ball.
Before he signed paperwork making him a Bulldog, Hill thanked those in attendance and credited them with making it possible.
"Thank you," Hill said, "and go Dogs."
