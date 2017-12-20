More Videos

  Bulldogs add top 50 prospect to 2018 recruiting class

    Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill speaks to the media after announcing he will commit to Georgia after an end-of-year banquet held at the School Monday night. Hill plans on signing with Georgia when early period begins on Dec. 20.

Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill speaks to the media after announcing he will commit to Georgia after an end-of-year banquet held at the School Monday night. Hill plans on signing with Georgia when early period begins on Dec. 20. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill speaks to the media after announcing he will commit to Georgia after an end-of-year banquet held at the School Monday night. Hill plans on signing with Georgia when early period begins on Dec. 20. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Houston County's Trey Hill officially signs with Georgia Bulldogs

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

December 20, 2017 09:48 AM

Warner Robins

Four-star football offensive lineman Trey Hill of Houston County High School has signed his letter of intent with the University of Georgia.

In a ceremony at the school's library, teachers and coaches spoke well of Hill, a guard, who had 40 or so other offers to play college ball.

Before he signed paperwork making him a Bulldog, Hill thanked those in attendance and credited them with making it possible.

"Thank you," Hill said, "and go Dogs."

For more on this story return to macon.com and read Thursday's Telegraph

