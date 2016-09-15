Mercer women’s basketball to host Florida State

Tattnall Square product Ivey Slaughter will have a chance to play in front of her hometown fans when the Florida State women’s basketball team visits Mercer on Dec. 21.
Slaughter, who started in all 33 of the Seminoles’ games last year and averaged 8.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, is joined on the Florida State roster by incoming freshman Nausia Woolfolk from Peach County. Florida State was an NCAA Sweet 16 team last year.
Mercer will play four in-state NCAA Division I opponents this season, with three of those games taking place on the road. The Bears travel to Georgia on Nov. 13, head to Georgia Southern Nov. 29, host Kennesaw State on Dec. 3 and go to Georgia Tech on Dec. 7.
The Bears’ other non-conference home games come against Emmanuel (Nov. 11, season opener), Campbell (Nov. 16), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 18), West Georgia (Dec. 10) and Paine (Dec. 31). Mercer’s non-conference road slate also includes games at Illinois (Nov. 22), Houston (Nov. 25), Winthrop (Dec. 18) and Davidson (Dec. 29).
Southern Conference play opens Jan. 5 at home against East Tennessee State. The Southern Conference tournament is slated for March 2-5 in Asheville, North Carolina.
2016-17 Mercer Women’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 11: Emmanuel
Nov. 13: at Georgia
Nov. 16: Campbell
Nov. 18: Florida Atlantic
Nov. 22: at Illinois
Nov. 25: at Houston
Nov. 2:9 at Georgia Southern
Dec. 3: Kennesaw State
Dec. 7: at Georgia Tech
Dec. 10: West Georgia
Dec. 18: at Winthrop
Dec. 21: Florida State
Dec. 29: at Davidson
Dec. 31: Paine
Jan. 5: ETSU
Jan. 7: Chattanooga
Jan. 12: at UNCG
Jan. 14: at Western Carolina
Jan. 19: Furman
Jan. 21: Wofford
Jan. 28: Samford
Feb. 2: at Chattanooga
Feb. 4: at ETSU
Feb. 9: Western Carolina
Feb. 11: UNCG
Feb. 16: at Wofford
Feb. 18: at Furman
Feb. 25: at Samford
March 2-5: SoCon Tournament in Asheville, North Carolina
