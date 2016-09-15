Mercer

Mercer women’s basketball to host Florida State

By Ron Seibel

Tattnall Square product Ivey Slaughter will have a chance to play in front of her hometown fans when the Florida State women’s basketball team visits Mercer on Dec. 21.

Slaughter, who started in all 33 of the Seminoles’ games last year and averaged 8.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, is joined on the Florida State roster by incoming freshman Nausia Woolfolk from Peach County. Florida State was an NCAA Sweet 16 team last year.

Mercer will play four in-state NCAA Division I opponents this season, with three of those games taking place on the road. The Bears travel to Georgia on Nov. 13, head to Georgia Southern Nov. 29, host Kennesaw State on Dec. 3 and go to Georgia Tech on Dec. 7.

The Bears’ other non-conference home games come against Emmanuel (Nov. 11, season opener), Campbell (Nov. 16), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 18), West Georgia (Dec. 10) and Paine (Dec. 31). Mercer’s non-conference road slate also includes games at Illinois (Nov. 22), Houston (Nov. 25), Winthrop (Dec. 18) and Davidson (Dec. 29).

Southern Conference play opens Jan. 5 at home against East Tennessee State. The Southern Conference tournament is slated for March 2-5 in Asheville, North Carolina.

2016-17 Mercer Women’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 11: Emmanuel

Nov. 13: at Georgia

Nov. 16: Campbell

Nov. 18: Florida Atlantic

Nov. 22: at Illinois

Nov. 25: at Houston

Nov. 2:9 at Georgia Southern

Dec. 3: Kennesaw State

Dec. 7: at Georgia Tech

Dec. 10: West Georgia

Dec. 18: at Winthrop

Dec. 21: Florida State

Dec. 29: at Davidson

Dec. 31: Paine

Jan. 5: ETSU

Jan. 7: Chattanooga

Jan. 12: at UNCG

Jan. 14: at Western Carolina

Jan. 19: Furman

Jan. 21: Wofford

Jan. 28: Samford

Feb. 2: at Chattanooga

Feb. 4: at ETSU

Feb. 9: Western Carolina

Feb. 11: UNCG

Feb. 16: at Wofford

Feb. 18: at Furman

Feb. 25: at Samford

March 2-5: SoCon Tournament in Asheville, North Carolina

