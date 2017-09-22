Fort Valley State head coach Kevin Porter’s Wildcats host Benedict on Saturday.
Porter says Fort Valley State team ‘must value the ball’

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 22, 2017 11:22 AM

Kevin Porter has a clear goal for his team: take care of the ball.

Fort Valley State had five turnovers last week in a loss to Miles. The Wildcats (0-2) host Benedict, which is 2-1, on Saturday.

“You can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win games,” Porter said. “Even if you force three turnovers, when you turn it over five times, you’re minus-two in turnover margin. We have to value the ball.”

Saturday’s game marks the 22nd meeting between Fort Valley State and Benedict with the Wildcats holding a 16-5 advantage. Benedict won 28-14 last year.

Back in action

Georgia Southern was off last week after its 0-2 start. The Eagles return to action Saturday at Indiana. The Hoosiers are 1-1, losing to Ohio State and beating Virginia.

Also Saturday

Georgia State plays at Charlotte, while Albany State travels to West Georgia, and Valdosta State travels to West Florida. Savannah State hosts Florida A&M, and Shorter hosts Delta State.

