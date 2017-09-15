Fort Valley State head coach Kevin Porter’s Wildcats host Miles on Saturday.
Fort Valley State head coach Kevin Porter’s Wildcats host Miles on Saturday. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Fort Valley State head coach Kevin Porter’s Wildcats host Miles on Saturday. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

College Sports

Fort Valley State looks to begin road to another SIAC championship

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

September 15, 2017 12:19 PM

Fort Valley State won the SIAC championship last year in head coach Kevin Porter’s first season. The Wildcats play their first SIAC game this season Saturday against Miles.

The Wildcats opened their season with a loss to West Georgia on Aug. 31, and their game against Valdosta State last week was canceled. Miles opened with losses to Alcorn State and West Georgia.

Miles beat Fort Valley State 34-21 last year.

The other state games Saturday are Georgia State at Penn State, Kennesaw State at Alabama State, North Greenville at Albany State, Savannah State at Montana, West Georgia at Delta State, North Alabama at Valdosta State and Shorter at Florida Tech.

Miles at Fort Valley State

6 p.m., Saturday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Javon Wims talks Terry Godwin's one-handed catch

Javon Wims talks Terry Godwin's one-handed catch 2:06

Javon Wims talks Terry Godwin's one-handed catch
Chubb on playing Notre Dame: 'It was almost a home game' 1:32

Chubb on playing Notre Dame: 'It was almost a home game'
Lorenzo Carter talks versatility on defense 1:20

Lorenzo Carter talks versatility on defense

View More Video