Fort Valley State looks to begin road to another SIAC championship

Fort Valley State won the SIAC championship last year in head coach Kevin Porter’s first season. The Wildcats play their first SIAC game this season Saturday against Miles.
The Wildcats opened their season with a loss to West Georgia on Aug. 31, and their game against Valdosta State last week was canceled. Miles opened with losses to Alcorn State and West Georgia.
Miles beat Fort Valley State 34-21 last year.
The other state games Saturday are Georgia State at Penn State, Kennesaw State at Alabama State, North Greenville at Albany State, Savannah State at Montana, West Georgia at Delta State, North Alabama at Valdosta State and Shorter at Florida Tech.
Miles at Fort Valley State
6 p.m., Saturday
Comments