Mercer headed to Southern Conference Football Media Day

Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb and seniors Thomas Marchman and Lee Bennett will take part in the Southern Conference Football Media Day on Tuesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Marchman is a three-year starter on the offensive line, and Bennett has 130 tackles the past two years from his linebacker spot. The Bears finished 6-5 last year, including 4-4 in the conference.
Mercer opens its season Aug. 31 against Jacksonville. The Bears’ first conference game is Sept. 9 against Wofford.
Fort Valley State hire
Fort Valley State hired 10-year WNBA veteran Le’Coe Willingham on Monday as its women’s basketball head coach.
“It is our pleasure to welcome Coach Le’Coe Willingham to the Fort Valley State family and Wildcat country,” Fort Valley State athletics director Darryl Pope said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will move our program in the right direction. She has the ability to motivate players on and off the court.”
Willingham joins the Fort Valley State program after serving as an assistant coach at Tennessee State, working as the team’s individual post coach and defensive coordinator.
Another Fort Valley State hire
Pope also announced that Jason Bryant has been hired as the school’s volleyball head coach and softball head coach.
Bryant worked for 16 years at Brewton-Parker, winning 209 games in 15 seasons as the volleyball head coach and winning 369 games in 13 seasons as the softball head coach.
“Jason Bryant is a coach who has dedicated himself to bringing out the best in his player,” Pope said. “He brings to Fort Valley State a get-it-done attitude that will help both the women’s volleyball and softball teams grow and prosper.”
Mercer hire
Jerod Wims, who led the Mercer programs as an interim coach this spring, has been named the head coach of women’s cross country and track and field. Wims originally joined the Mercer program in August as a track and field volunteer assistant coach and helped train the team’s sprinters throughout the fall semester.
