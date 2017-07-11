Fort Valley State not picked to repeat as champion in SIAC

The Fort Valley State Wildcats won the SIAC championship in head coach Kevin Porter’s first season in 2016, but the Wildcats weren’t picked Tuesday to repeat.
Fort Valley State was picked to finish second in the East Division behind Albany State, while Tuskegee was picked to win the West Division.
Johnathan McCrary from Clark Atlanta is the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Osband Thompson from Tuskegee is the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Fort Valley State punter Juan Serna was picked for the preseason first team, while running back Jamari Clark, defensive lineman Devonte West and defensive back Kentron James were picked for the second team.
