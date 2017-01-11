Mercer women remain in mid-major poll

The Mercer women’s basketball team is down to No. 15 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 Poll.
The Bears dropped two spots after opening the Southern Conference season with a win over ETSU and a loss to Chattanooga. Mercer remains the only Southern Conference team ranked, while Chattanooga is once again receiving votes.
Former A-Sun rivals Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson are No. 17 and 21, respectively.
Mercer (12-4, 1-1) continues conference play at 7 p.m. on Thursday when it visits UNCG.
SIAC picks Tarpkins again
Shekiya Tarpkins of Fort Valley State is the SIAC women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second straight week.
The 6-0 senior forward from Social Circle averaged 22.3 points a game and seven rebounds in three games last week.
After scoring eight points in a 75-52 loss to Central State, she led the Wildcats (4-9 overall, 3-2 SIAC) to a 77-60 win over Spring Hill. Tarpkins recorded a game-high 31 points and added eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks, and three assists. She was 10-of-16 from the field and 4-for-5 from behind the arc.
FVSU finished the week with a 64-63 loss to Lane, Tarpkins leading all players with 28 points and a game-high seven steals, along with four assists and a block.
FVSU will host Paine at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Georgia College baseball schedule set
Head Coach Jason Eller has announced Georgia’s College’s baseball schedule, and it begins with quality competition.
"It's going to be an interesting road with only 24 Peach Belt games this year,” he said. “We open up against a tough Ohio Valley squad, and then we play the next three weekends against top tier Programs from the state of Florida.”
The top tier teams are former national champions Tampa and Embry-Brittle University.
Georgia College opens the season at home against Ohio Valley on Feb. 3. Peach Belt play begins when the Bobcats visit Flagler College on Friday, Feb. 24 and the PBC Tournament is stamped to begin on May 10 in Florence, South Carolina.
Comments