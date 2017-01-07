FVSU splits at home with Lane

Fort Valley State got a solid first-half cushion and held off Lane 78-68 in men's college basketball Saturday.
The Wildcats' women led after three quarters, but couldn't hold on in a 64-63 loss.
The men improved to 6-8 overall and 4-1 in the SIAC.
Tyler Edwards led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Jamaal Garror added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Darieal Franklin chipped in 11 points and Jalen Crawford 10. Crawfprd also had five assists, while Edwards had three steals.
The Wildcats improved their shooting by nearly nine percentage points in the second half after getting a 34-19 halftime lead.
Terrance Bridgeman led Lane (7-8, 4-2) with 18 points while Kendarius Ash had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Lane's women gave up the lead with 1:05 left on Daknequa White's layup, and FVSU got the ball back on a steal but couldn't convert. Lane got the final lead on ShaDa Nolen's steal and layup with 11 seconds left.
FVSU had a six-point lead with 4:58 left, and that was gone at the 3:49 mark, setting up the tight finish.
Shekiya Tarpkins had 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting for FVSU, with White adding 15 and Briunca Caldwell 12 points and 10 rebounds.
FVSU fell to 4-9 and 3-2 while Lane improved to 6-8 and 5-1.
Wesleyan loses opener
LaGrange was sharp from the start in rolling past Wesleyan 71-33 on Saturday in the Wolves' USA South opener.
Freshman Bree Raymond scored a team-high 11 points for Wesleyan, and sophomore Lexie Russell pulled down a game-high 10 boards for the Wolves.
LaGrange shot 48.1 percent from the floor while holding Wesleyan to 20.4 percent.
Wesleyan visits Huntingdon on Sunday.
Middle Georgia State swept
Martin Methodist had a good day against Middle Georgia State, starting with a 64-43 win in the women’s game and following that with a 76-72 men’s win.
