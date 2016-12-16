Georgia College adds six pitchers to 2018 freshman class

Georgia College has added six pitchers to its 2018 freshman class, the school announced in a news release.
Five of the six pitchers are right-handers.
“We are thrilled about these future GC pitchers and the mix of grit and savvy they bring to our pitching staff,” head coach Jason Eller said in the release. “Our biggest recruit was the hiring of (assistant coach) Nolan Belcher to lead and direct this most important phase to baseball success. These young men get to work and develop under his daily guidance and gather bits and pieces from his championship experiences. As the challenges on the mound head our way, these fine young men will be able and prepared.”
Among the signees: Jackson Braden from Calhoun, Bradly Cammack from Treutlen by way of Darton State and South Georgia State, left-hander Brian DeCarlo from Allatoona, Perry Keith from Callaway by way of Gordon State, and Walton teammates Chris Rolick and Forrest Wilson.
