Extra rest causes Georgia Tech to miss much-needed work

The extra rest gained by the Georgia Tech football team from the cancellation of last week’s game may be offset by the loss of repetitions from practice that can never be regain.
“From a rest standpoint, we’re going to be more rested,” head coach Paul Johnsons said. “But with a lot of your guys, you lose those game reps you can’t get in practice.”
That’s especially true for true freshmen like B-back Jerry Howard, linebackers Bruce Jordan-Swilling, T.D. Roof and Jaquan Henderson and defensive lineman Antwan Owens. Each one has played in the first two games and made an impact.
“It’s hard to replace the game reps for all those guys,” Johnson said. “When we miss a game, that’s reps they don’t get in a game. You can make it as tough and intense in practice as can, but not the same.”
Johnson is just happy that some normalcy has returned for this week’s ACC opener against Pitt. For the first time all season, the Yellow Jackets will operate under typical circumstances for game week.
“It’s good to be back on a normal week,” Johnson said. “It’s been a weird season to begin with. It’s nice to be back in a routine and open the ACC schedule at home. It’s one of our goals each year to win the Coastal Division and get in the ACC championship game, and that begins Saturday.”
The Yellow Jackets return rested and ready. There have been no new injuries to report, meaning everyone should be ready to take on a Pittsburgh team that has beaten Georgia Tech by a late field goal in each of the past two meetings.
“We’re still trying to gauge and figure out who we are in a lot of areas,” Johnson said. “We’ll find out a lot more on Saturday.”
Pittsburgh (1-2) has been routed the past two weeks and is coming off a 59-21 loss to Oklahoma State.
Another game?
Georgia Tech isn’t ruling out the possibility of finding another game to replace the one lost last week when Central Florida canceled. Johnson said Tuesday it would need to be Oct. 7, when Georgia Tech has its regular open week and not the week of the ACC championship game.
“We’d like to be in that game,” Johnson said. “If we can find somebody, maybe that open date.”
Johnson gives thumbs-up to Stansbury
When asked about the effect that Todd Stansbury has had on the program since he joined Georgia Tech as athletics director a year ago, Johnson didn’t mince any words.
“The biggest thing is the morale around the building,” Johnson said. “I think it’s improved tenfold since he’s got here.”
Johnson also credited Stansbury for improving communication within the department.
Johnson never made any disparaging comment in public about former athletics Mike Bobinsky, who is now at Purdue. But it’s obvious the head coach feels more comfortable around Stansbury, a former Georgia Tech football player.
Kickoff set for North Carolina
The ACC has established the starting times for next week’s games. Georgia Tech will kick off against North Carolina at noon. That game is being billed as a “Whiteout.”
Georgia game sold out
Georgia Tech has finished selling the remainder of its tickets for the game against Georgia on Nov. 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. A limited number was leftover at the conclusion of season-ticket sales and those went quickly.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
12:20 p.m., Saturday
