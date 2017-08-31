Georgia Tech depth chart includes several freshmen

There was nothing unexpected on the Georgia Tech depth chart when it was released this week. But it is notable that true freshmen will again play a role on this year’s team.
Four true freshmen and one redshirt freshman are on the offensive depth chart and three true freshmen and one redshirt freshman is on the defensive depth chart. Last year, the Yellow Jackets used six true freshmen.
The projected starters on offense were KirVonte Benston at B-back, Qua Searcy and J.J. Green at A-back, Ricky Jeune and Brad Stewart at wide receiver, Jahaziel Lee and Jake Stickler at tackle, Parker Braun and Will Bryan at guard and Kenny Cooper at center.
Two true freshmen have climbed on the depth chart at right tackle, where Charlie Clark and Zach Quinney are listed as the backups to Stickler. Redshirt freshman Stephen Dolphus from Macon has joined the depth chart as the backup at wide receiver.
Redshirt freshmen Lucas Johnson and Jay Jones also remain in the competition at quarterback.
The projected defensive starters are KeShun Freeman and Anree Saint-Amour at end, Desmond Branch and Kyle Cerge-Henderson at tackle, Terrell Lewis and Victor Alexander at outside linebacker, Brant Mitchell at middle linebacker, Lawrence Austin at nickel, Lance Austin and Step Durham at cornerback, Corey Griffin at strong safety and A.J. Gray at free safety.
Three true freshmen are on the two-deep roster on defense: Bruce Jordan-Swilling and T.D. Roof at outside linebacker and Jaytlin Askew at corner. Redshirt freshman Jakob Brashear is listed as the backup to Alexander.
The specialists will be punter Pressley Harvin III, a freshman, with Casey Wilson returning as long snapper. Stewart will reprise his role as punt returner and Nathan Cottrell is back to return kicks. The kicking job is still undecided between freshman Brenton King and Shawn Davis.
Temple added to schedule
Georgia Tech has scheduled a home-and-away series with Temple. The Yellow Jackets travel to Philadelphia on Sept. 28, 2019, and host the Owls on Sept. 20, 2025. It will be the first time the two programs have played football. Temple is coached by former Georgia Tech assistant Geoff Collins.
Basketball news
Head coach Josh Pastner has added four non-scholarship players to the roster, including Jon Brown of Miami, a 6-foot-6 point guard who is the nephew of former Georgia Tech great Kenny Anderson. Brown spent his past two years at Sports Leadership and Management Academy and received attention from Ivy League programs.
Evan Jester of Riverdale, a 6-foot-6 wing, had scholarship offers from Alcorn State following his career at Sandy Creek.
Avi Schafer is a 6-10 center from Osaka, Japan, who played for Japan on the 2016 FIBA Asia U18 Championship and this year’s FIBA US19 World Cup. Schafer spent his senior season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and helped the team go 33-0 and win the national prep school championship.
Malachi Rice is a 6-foot guard from Indianapolis who enrolled in school in June and practiced with the team throughout the summer. Rice’s twin brother, Isaiah, is a freshman walk-on at Vanderbilt.
"These individuals are not only strong academically, but bring some very good basketball background, collectively into our program," Pastner said.
Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee
8 p.m., Monday
ESPN
