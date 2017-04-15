Quarterback intrigue continues at Georgia Tech scrimmage

TaQuon Marshall has moved into the spot as Georgia Tech’s No. 1 quarterback, but redshirt freshman Jay Jones had another good scrimmage Saturday and could be emerging as a serious contender.
Jones led the team on a pair of touchdown drive in Saturday’s closed scrimmage. He threw a touchdown pass to B-back Quaide Weimerskirch and scored on a 31-yard option keeper.
“Jay Jones continues to do well,” Yellow Jackets head coach Paul Johnson said. “When he plays, he makes big plays.”
Johnson talked earlier about how Jones has been the most elusive quarterback in camp. Defenders just can’t seem to catch up to the Alabama native.
The scramble continues to replace three-year starter Justin Thomas, who graduated. Matthew Jordan, the team’s No. 1 quarterback, suffered a foot injury a week ago and will miss the rest of the spring. The date for his return is uncertain.
Marshall, who played a couple of games last season, will continue on at the No. 1 quarterback going into the spring game. He is playing with more confidence and is talking like a starter.
“I get to get a feeling how everybody plays,” Marshall said. “Starting with the offensive line, the center, how the receivers play, how they read the defensive backs. I can get on the same page with the pitch with the A-backs and how Dedrick (Mills) plays. I’m getting more used to it now that I’m taking lots of reps.”
About those B-backs
Weimerskirch and KirVonte Benson continue to battle to see who will be the backup to Mills, who has had another impressive spring. Mills played only two possessions in Saturday’s scrimmage and helped produce a field goal and a touchdown, with the sophomore plowing in on a 10-yard run.
Benson said he has been focused on being a more consistent player.
“Not taking plays off,” he said. “Go from week to week like I was the starting running back … knowing the plays, getting in the right spot, hearing everything … just getting better.”
Offensive line update
With little depth, it’s difficult to get a real gauge of the linemen.
“It’s always tough in spring around here, especially when you don’t have the depth your accustomed to,” offensive line coach Mike Sewak said. “Come the fall we’ll, be able to put a few more bodies out there and get more competition.”
Will Bryan, who started last season at right guard, said, “As a whole I feel we’ve gotten a lot better this spring and hope we’ll continue to do so.”
The team will have its final practice in full pads Monday, return Wednesday for a workout in shells and have its spring game Friday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
