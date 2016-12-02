Georgia Tech focusing on limiting turnovers

Georgia Tech looks to put a lid on turnovers as it continues its three-game road trip at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a stop at Tennessee.
The Yellow Jackets committed a season-high 17 turnovers Tuesday and suffered a 67-60 loss at Penn State. They are averaging 14.3 turnovers, 1.3 per game more than the opposition. Among ACC teams, Georgia Tech ranks 14th in turnovers and 13th in turnover margin.
“It was turnovers (against Penn State),” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “They would score. Then we’d come down and try to throw a pass and boom; they’d just throw it. It would just be like a four-point swing or six-point swing just like that.”
The turnovers allowed Penn State to dictate the pace of the game and the Nittany Lions subsequently kept the score low. Georgia Tech scored 60 points, its lowest total of the season.
Saturday’s game is the return matchup from a year ago, when Georgia Tech beat Tennessee 67-67 at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech trailed by as many as nine points early in the second half before rallying to win.
Tennessee (2-3) has lost to nationally ranked Wisconsin and Oregon, as well as Chattanooga. The Volunteers again will be without celebrated freshman point guard Jordan Bone, who is out with a stress fracture in his foot. Uncertain is the status of 6-foot-5 wing Admiral Schofield, who sat out two games at the Maui Invitational for violation of team rules.
The Volunteers are led by Robert Hubbs III with 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds; he scored 13 against the Yellow Jackets a year ago. Detrick Mostella averages 11.0 points and Shembari Phillips averages 10.2.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, in his second season with the Volunteers, noted that Georgia Tech has a different look this season.
“New coach … I think he’s got them playing hard,” Barnes said. “Looks like they’re very enthused in what they’re trying to do. Josh will do a good job with them, and he’ll have them playing at the highest level they can compete.”
The good news for Georgia Tech is the continued improvement of senior Quinton Stephens, who has evolved into something other than strictly a 3-point shooter. Stephens is playing a stretch-4 position rather than a wing and has produced a double-double for three straight games. He entered the season with one for his career. Stephens is averaging 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds — doubling his career average.
“Quinton Stephens has been terrific the last few games,” Pastner said.
Stephens has bought into Pastner’s notion of contesting every play and competing for 50-50 balls. Stephens is second on the team in assists (2.8), and his aggressiveness has resulted in more free throw chances. Stephens in 20-for-28 from the line in five games — just two free throws short of his career best from last year.
