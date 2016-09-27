Johnson wants focus, not fire

2:29 Sideline Superstar: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair Pause

3:26 Cop Shop Podcast: The Butterfinger bandit, the lost Nissan and a suspect known as 'Crazy'

1:48 Bears feeling good after bye week

4:36 Arguing over money, security, and who has the facts

0:52 Tour renovated Macon recreation centers

1:25 Off week came at a good time for Bears

6:18 Houston County judge calls exploitation case "appalling"

1:18 Lamb excited about Curtis' return

2:16 DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle on opposing offenses hitting explosive plays

2:03 Aaron Davis talks improvements Georgia's defense needs to make