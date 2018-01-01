Middle Georgia players make all-state football teams

Middle Georgia played a major role within the high school football landscape in 2017, with multiple teams contending for state championships.
That success was backed up with multiple teams being represented on the Georgia Sportswriters Association All-State teams.
In 6A, Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill collected first-team honors with Northside placekicker Cory Munson being named to the second team.
Warner Robins, following a season in which it finished as the state runner-up, placed multiple players on the all-state listings in 5A. Quarterback Dylan Fromm was named offensive player of the year and named to the first-team offense along with receiver Julius Cobbs and offensive lineman Christian Armstrong as well as placekicker Eli Mashburn.
Jones County tight end De’Queze Fryer was named to the second team with another Greyhound, Drake Bolus on the second team as a returner.
In 4A, Mary Persons linebacker Jatorian Hansford was the lone first-team selection from Middle Georgia. Two other Bulldogs, offensive lineman Charles Dean and placekicker Alexander Rivera were second team selections as well as Howard defensive lineman Quentavious Morant. Mary Persons Daniel Lavelle was also an honorable mention selection.
Peach County’s defense was a major reason for its run to the state title game, a linebacker from that group, JaQuez Jackson, was a first team defense selection in 3A at linebacker. The Trojans were also represented on the second team by receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Cedric Hillsman in addition to placekicker Mitchell Fineran. Quarterback Antonio Gilbert was also an honorable mention selection.
Southwest linebacker Randy Green was the lone Middle Georgia selection in 2A, being named to the first team defense. .
FPD placed a pair of players in the 1A Private first team offense with quarterback Dalton Cox and receiver Titus Moore being named. Stratford was represented by defensive lineman Tobe Umerah on the first team defense with Sammy Martin being an honorable mention.
