Sports

Former Jones County, Georgia Tech player Gary Faulkner dies

By Daniel Shirley

dshirley@macon.com

August 25, 2017 3:01 PM

Former Jones County and Georgia Tech football player Gary Faulkner died Thursday.

Faulkner was a standout on the 1968 Jones County team that finished 8-2. That season, he was a first-team Class B All-State selection, rushing for 1,117 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He played two seasons as a defensive back at Georgia Tech in 1971 and 1972. Faulkner suffered a career-ending knee injury during the 1972 Liberty Bowl, although he was named the MVP of that game.

Faulkner finished his Georgia Tech career with 168 tackles, including 102 as a sophomore.

