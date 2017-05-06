Bleckley County advances in baseball playoffs

A good day for Bleckley County teams continued in the afternoon when the Royals knocked off Heard County 6-5 in the third game of their GHSA Class 2A baseball series Saturday.
The win came only a few hours after the Bleckley County girls and boys tennis teams won the GHSA Class 2A tennis titles.
The win improved the Royals to 25-8 and into the quarterfinals. They’ll host Bacon County — a 10-0 and 12-3 winner over Rabun County — on Wednesday.
Bleckley County got off to a rough start in the series on Friday with a 6-0 loss, but it rebounded with a 5-4 win in the nightcap.
Benedictine took a 2-0 lead over Dublin by halftime of their Class 2A boys soccer meeting Saturday, and retained that momentum for a 5-0 win.
Putnam County had a tough road trip, and watched its boys soccer season come to an end with a 3-1 loss at Coosa. The War Eagles had outscored their first two opponents 15-0.
More late Friday
The baseball teams at Dodge County, Westfield and Windsor advanced in GHSA and GISA play.
Dodge County swept Callaway 8-2 and 3-2 on the road in Class 2A. The Indians took advantage of errors in the first game to take control, and then overcame a 2-1 deficit to win the nightcap in eight innings, advancing despite only two hits.
Dodge County (24-7) will host Toombs County on Wednesday.
Westfield got a homer from Connor Doles and run-scoring double from Hatch Brannen to win the first game 7-5 over Southland and set up an easy 14-0 second-game win in their GISA Class 3A series.
Cole Brannen went 3-for-4 with a homer three RBI in the first game for Westfield, while Doles added two hits.
Westfield scored five runs in the top of the seventh to cap the second-game blowout, with pitchers Owen Jones and Bennett Wellman teaming for the three-hit, nine-strikeout shutout.
Cole Brannen again went 3-for-4, while Tee Adams, Jones and Hatch Brannen each with two hits, Hatch Brannen driving in three runs.
The Hornets next host Trinity Christian-Dublin or Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg.
East Laurens joined Lamar County in the GHSA Class 2A girls soccer Final Four with a 4-2 win over Glenn Hills.
The Falcons, champion of Region 3, now face Region 8 champion Social Circle, which will host.
Lamar County, a 3-1 winner over Harlem, will host St. Vincent’s, which beat Model 6-0.
