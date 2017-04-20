Thursday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

High Schools
Thursday’s Baseball
Union Grove 4, Jones County 1
Union Grove
010
110
1
—
4
10
2
Jones County
000
000
1
—
1
6
0
WP: Staton. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.
2B: UG: Jones 2, Martin.
Game notes: Brooks Veal and Jordan Miller each had two hits for the Greyhounds, who stranded nine runners.
Records: Jones County 18-12.
Perry 10, Howard 1
Howard
010
000
0
—
1
3
1
Perry
150
103
x
—
10
12
1
WP: Caleb Battles. LP: Brown.
2B: P: Christian Valdivia.
Game notes: Bryce Morgan was 3-for-4 with two RBI for Perry, while John Micaeh Law added two hits and Jacob Hunt two RBI. ... Perry, which send 10 hitters to the plate in the second inning, clinched third place in Region 2-4A.
Records: Howard 9-20, 2-13 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 13-15, 8-7.
Next: Perry at Veterans, 12 p.m., Saturday.
West Laurens 2, Upson-Lee 0
Upson-Lee
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
West Laurens
000
200
0
—
2
6
2
WP: Nolan Daniel. LP: Kalen Puckett.
2B: UL: Kalen Puckett.
Game notes: West Laurens’ runs came on Guy Anderberg’s fielder’s choice grounder and Austin Green’s single to right, bringing in Dalton Davis and J Floyd. ... Daniel struck out eight with no walks.
Records: Upson-Lee 11-13.
Peach County 12, Westside 2
Westside
010
100
—
2
4
3
Peach County
003
35x
—
12
12
4
WP: Kendrick Johnson. LP: Malcolm Mayfield.
2B: PC: Eric Johnson, Dylan Perry.
Game notes: Kendrick and Eric Johnson each drove in three runs on one hit, while Samuel Martinez had two RBI. Austin Brown went 3-for-3 and Noah Grant 2-for-2 for the Trojans, who got a 10-strikeout, one-walk night from Kendrick Johnson. ... Shawntavious Grayer and Victor Burnett had two hits each for Westside.
Records: Westside 6-16; Peach County 9-17.
East Laurens 11, Wheeler County 9
East Laurens
131
010
5
—
11
12
4
Wheeler County
431
000
1
—
9
12
6
WP: Collin Willhouse. LP: Brown.
2B: EL: Bailey Knight; WC: Stokes, Dennis, Vann.
HR: EL: Colby Owens; WC: Brown 2.
Game notes: Ty Flanders led East Laurens with a 3-for-6 game with four RBI and two runs. Willhouse had two hits and two runs, and Owens and Gavin Donaldson each drove in two runs.
Records: East Laurens 8-7.
Next: Northeast at East Laurens, 6:30 p.m., Friday.
Thursday’s Boys Soccer
Mary Persons 4, Howard 0
Goals: MP: James Davis, Julian Rivera 2, Zane Holliman.
Assists: MP: Davis.
Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 6; H: 13.
Shots: Mary Persons 18, Howard 9.
Records: Mary Persons 14-2-2, 9-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 4-9-2, 2-8.
Next: Eastside at Mary Persons, Wednesday.
Thursday’s Girls Soccer
Howard 2, Mary Persons 1
Goals: H: Rodenroth; MP Giles. Howard won on PKs.
Saves: H: Buie 15; MP: Smith 10.
Shots: Howard 13, Mary Persons 14.
Records: Howard 6-4 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 7-3.
Next: Howard at TBD in playoffs; Luella at Mary Persons, Tuesday.
Wednesday’s Baseball
Fitzgerald 8, Bleckley County 5
Fitzgerald
205
000
1
—
8
10
3
Bleckley County
211
000
1
—
5
6
3
WP: Matthew Howell. LP: Shayne Cannon.
2B: F: Alexander, Clements.
Game notes: Chance Pittman had half of Bleckley County’s hits. Overall, six of the game’s runs were unearned.
Records: Bleckley County 19-7.
Next: Bleckley County at Swainsboro, 4:30 p.m., Friday.
Wednesday’s Boys Soccer
Houston County 8, Stratford 0
Goals: HC: Austin Marfell, Hunter Henry, Heath Henry 2, Pierre Charles, Tim Freeman 2, Hunter Germundsen.
Assists: Heath Henry 2, Hunter Henry 3, Pierre Charles, Tucker Mercier, Gave Davis.
Saves: HC: Declan Furlough 3; S: Iakovidis 5, Snow 3, Thompson 0.
Shots: HC: 32; S: 4.
Records: Houston County 14-2; Stratford 6-9-1.
Next: Norcross at Houston County, Friday; Stratford at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Football
Atlanta Falcons Schedule
Sept. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1 Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 BYE
Oct. 15 Miami, 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 x-at New England, 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 12 Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dec. 3 Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Dec. 7 New Orleans, 8:25 p.m.
Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 24 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dec. 31 Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baseball
Wednesday’s Baseball
Nationals 14, Braves 4
Wash. ab
r
h
bi
Atlanta ab
r
h
bi
Eaton cf
5
3
2
1
Incarte cf
3
1
1
0
Rendon 3b
6
1
3
0
C.d’Arn
0
1
0
0
Harper rf
4
3
4
5
Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
M.Tylor rf
1
1
1
0
F.Frman 1b
3
2
2
2
D.Mrphy 2b
4
1
0
0
Mrkakis rf
4
0
2
1
Albers p
0
0
0
0
Bra.Phl 2b
4
0
1
1
Zmrmn 1b
5
1
3
4
Ad.Grca 3b
4
0
1
0
Lind 1b
1
0
1
1
J.Ptrsn lf
2
0
0
0
Werth lf
1
1
1
0
Cllntr p
0
0
0
0
Heisey ph-lf
5
1
2
1
Cmrg ph
1
0
0
0
Wieters c
5
1
1
0
Krol p
0
0
0
0
Difo ss
4
1
2
1
L.Jcksn p
0
0
0
0
J.Ross p
5
0
0
0
O’Flhrt p
0
0
0
0
E.Rmero p
0
0
0
0
K.Szuki ph
1
0
0
0
G.Green 2b
0
0
0
0
Recker c
4
0
0
0
Teheran p
1
0
1
0
E.Bfo lf-cf
2
0
0
0
Totals 46
14
20
13
Totals 33
4
8
4
Washington
150
100
052
—
14
Atlanta
201
000
010
—
4
E—Recker (1). DP—Washington 2, Atlanta 1. LOB—Washington 11, Atlanta 4. 2B—Harper (5), Heisey (1), Difo (1). HR—Harper 2 (6), Zimmerman (4), F.Freeman (6). SB—Eaton (3).
Washington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Ross W,1-0
7
6
3
3
1
7
Romero
1
1
1
1
1
1
Albers
1
1
0
0
0
0
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Teheran L,1-1
4
7
7
7
3
3
Collmenter
3
5
0
0
1
3
Krol
1/3
4
5
5
2
1
Jackson
1 1/3
4
2
2
0
0
O’Flaherty
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
WP—Teheran. Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor. T—3:32. A—22,101 (41,500).
