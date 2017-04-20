Sports

April 20, 2017 11:56 PM

Thursday’s Middle Georgia Scoreboard

By Michael A. Lough

mlough@macon.com

High Schools

Thursday’s Baseball

Union Grove 4, Jones County 1

Union Grove

010

110

1

4

10

2

Jones County

000

000

1

1

6

0

WP: Staton. LP: Bradley Hunnicutt.

2B: UG: Jones 2, Martin.

Game notes: Brooks Veal and Jordan Miller each had two hits for the Greyhounds, who stranded nine runners.

Records: Jones County 18-12.

Perry 10, Howard 1

Howard

010

000

0

1

3

1

Perry

150

103

x

10

12

1

WP: Caleb Battles. LP: Brown.

2B: P: Christian Valdivia.

Game notes: Bryce Morgan was 3-for-4 with two RBI for Perry, while John Micaeh Law added two hits and Jacob Hunt two RBI. ... Perry, which send 10 hitters to the plate in the second inning, clinched third place in Region 2-4A.

Records: Howard 9-20, 2-13 GHSA Region 2-4A; Perry 13-15, 8-7.

Next: Perry at Veterans, 12 p.m., Saturday.

West Laurens 2, Upson-Lee 0

Upson-Lee

000

000

0

0

3

0

West Laurens

000

200

0

2

6

2

WP: Nolan Daniel. LP: Kalen Puckett.

2B: UL: Kalen Puckett.

Game notes: West Laurens’ runs came on Guy Anderberg’s fielder’s choice grounder and Austin Green’s single to right, bringing in Dalton Davis and J Floyd. ... Daniel struck out eight with no walks.

Records: Upson-Lee 11-13.

Peach County 12, Westside 2

Westside

010

100

2

4

3

Peach County

003

35x

12

12

4

WP: Kendrick Johnson. LP: Malcolm Mayfield.

2B: PC: Eric Johnson, Dylan Perry.

Game notes: Kendrick and Eric Johnson each drove in three runs on one hit, while Samuel Martinez had two RBI. Austin Brown went 3-for-3 and Noah Grant 2-for-2 for the Trojans, who got a 10-strikeout, one-walk night from Kendrick Johnson. ... Shawntavious Grayer and Victor Burnett had two hits each for Westside.

Records: Westside 6-16; Peach County 9-17.

East Laurens 11, Wheeler County 9

East Laurens

131

010

5

11

12

4

Wheeler County

431

000

1

9

12

6

WP: Collin Willhouse. LP: Brown.

2B: EL: Bailey Knight; WC: Stokes, Dennis, Vann.

HR: EL: Colby Owens; WC: Brown 2.

Game notes: Ty Flanders led East Laurens with a 3-for-6 game with four RBI and two runs. Willhouse had two hits and two runs, and Owens and Gavin Donaldson each drove in two runs.

Records: East Laurens 8-7.

Next: Northeast at East Laurens, 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Thursday’s Boys Soccer

Mary Persons 4, Howard 0

Goals: MP: James Davis, Julian Rivera 2, Zane Holliman.

Assists: MP: Davis.

Saves: MP: Brock Hulsey 6; H: 13.

Shots: Mary Persons 18, Howard 9.

Records: Mary Persons 14-2-2, 9-1 GHSA Region 2-4A; Howard 4-9-2, 2-8.

Next: Eastside at Mary Persons, Wednesday.

Thursday’s Girls Soccer

Howard 2, Mary Persons 1

Goals: H: Rodenroth; MP Giles. Howard won on PKs.

Saves: H: Buie 15; MP: Smith 10.

Shots: Howard 13, Mary Persons 14.

Records: Howard 6-4 GHSA Region 2-4A; Mary Persons 7-3.

Next: Howard at TBD in playoffs; Luella at Mary Persons, Tuesday.

Wednesday’s Baseball

Fitzgerald 8, Bleckley County 5

Fitzgerald

205

000

1

8

10

3

Bleckley County

211

000

1

5

6

3

WP: Matthew Howell. LP: Shayne Cannon.

2B: F: Alexander, Clements.

Game notes: Chance Pittman had half of Bleckley County’s hits. Overall, six of the game’s runs were unearned.

Records: Bleckley County 19-7.

Next: Bleckley County at Swainsboro, 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Wednesday’s Boys Soccer

Houston County 8, Stratford 0

Goals: HC: Austin Marfell, Hunter Henry, Heath Henry 2, Pierre Charles, Tim Freeman 2, Hunter Germundsen.

Assists: Heath Henry 2, Hunter Henry 3, Pierre Charles, Tucker Mercier, Gave Davis.

Saves: HC: Declan Furlough 3; S: Iakovidis 5, Snow 3, Thompson 0.

Shots: HC: 32; S: 4.

Records: Houston County 14-2; Stratford 6-9-1.

Next: Norcross at Houston County, Friday; Stratford at Veterans, 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Football

Atlanta Falcons Schedule

Sept. 10 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 BYE

Oct. 15 Miami, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22 x-at New England, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 12 Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dec. 7 New Orleans, 8:25 p.m.

Dec. 18 at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baseball

Wednesday’s Baseball

Nationals 14, Braves 4

Wash. ab

r

h

bi

Atlanta ab

r

h

bi

Eaton cf

5

3

2

1

Incarte cf

3

1

1

0

Rendon 3b

6

1

3

0

C.d’Arn

0

1

0

0

Harper rf

4

3

4

5

Swanson ss

4

0

0

0

M.Tylor rf

1

1

1

0

F.Frman 1b

3

2

2

2

D.Mrphy 2b

4

1

0

0

Mrkakis rf

4

0

2

1

Albers p

0

0

0

0

Bra.Phl 2b

4

0

1

1

Zmrmn 1b

5

1

3

4

Ad.Grca 3b

4

0

1

0

Lind 1b

1

0

1

1

J.Ptrsn lf

2

0

0

0

Werth lf

1

1

1

0

Cllntr p

0

0

0

0

Heisey ph-lf

5

1

2

1

Cmrg ph

1

0

0

0

Wieters c

5

1

1

0

Krol p

0

0

0

0

Difo ss

4

1

2

1

L.Jcksn p

0

0

0

0

J.Ross p

5

0

0

0

O’Flhrt p

0

0

0

0

E.Rmero p

0

0

0

0

K.Szuki ph

1

0

0

0

G.Green 2b

0

0

0

0

Recker c

4

0

0

0

Teheran p

1

0

1

0

E.Bfo lf-cf

2

0

0

0

Totals 46

14

20

13

Totals 33

4

8

4

Washington

150

100

052

14

Atlanta

201

000

010

4

E—Recker (1). DP—Washington 2, Atlanta 1. LOB—Washington 11, Atlanta 4. 2B—Harper (5), Heisey (1), Difo (1). HR—Harper 2 (6), Zimmerman (4), F.Freeman (6). SB—Eaton (3).

Washington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Ross W,1-0

7

6

3

3

1

7

Romero

1

1

1

1

1

1

Albers

1

1

0

0

0

0

Atlanta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Teheran L,1-1

4

7

7

7

3

3

Collmenter

3

5

0

0

1

3

Krol

 1/3

4

5

5

2

1

Jackson

1 1/3

4

2

2

0

0

O’Flaherty

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

WP—Teheran. Umpires—Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor. T—3:32. A—22,101 (41,500).

