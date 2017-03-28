Monday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

High Schools
Monday’s Baseball
Howard 3,
Warner Robins 2
Warner Robins
010
100
000
—
2
5
3
Howard
000
011
001
—
0
0
0
WP: Jonathan Jones (1-0); LP: Reese Page.
2B: WR: Page, Carson Mellinger; H: Kazuya Makita.
Game notes: Beau Roberts singled in the game-winning run.
Records: Warmer Robins 4-15; Howard 8-11.
Next: Houston County at Warner Robins, 5:55 p.m.; Howard at Upson-Lee, 5:30 pm.
Locust Grove 11,
Jones County 1
Jones County
100
00
—
1
5
3
Locust Grove
153
0x
—
11
12
0
WP: Crisp. LP: Tripp Powell.
2B: JC: Brooks Veal; LG: Crisp.
3B: JC: Jackson Mix; LG: Curry.
Game notes: Veal had two hits for the Greyhounds.
Records: Jones County 13-6.
Next: Hampton at Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Mary Persons 6,
Bleckley County 5
Bleckley County
001
103
0
—
5
5
7
Mary Persons
201
012
x
—
6
10
2
WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Chance Pittman.
2B: BC: Carter Raffield.
HR: BC: Chandler Abney.
Game notes: Trippe Moore and Freeman teamed for seven strikeouts and one walk. ... Aaron Mock led Mary Persons with three hits and Tyler Skelton had three RBI.
Records: Bleckley County 11-4.
Next: Jeff Davis at Bleckley County, 6 p.m., Wednesday; Mary Persons at Perry, 5:30 p.m., Friday.
Schley County 6, Mount de Sales 2
Mount de Sales
100
100
0
—
2
4
4
Schley County
100
230
x
—
6
3
2
WP: Goodin. LP: Jack Lipson.
Game notes: Jospeh Dufford had two his and an RBI for Mount de Sales, which gave up three unearned runs.
Records: Mount de Sales 12-6.
Next: Mount de Sales at Washington County, 5:30 p.m., April 3.
Golf
Cherry Blossom
Saturday-Sunday
Full results
Championship A
R1 R2 Total Team
65 64 129 P. Clubb-T. Floyd
68 63 131 L. Gerdes-C. Tidwell
66 65 131 D. Hickman-P. Shippey
64 69 133 R. Emory-T. Steed
68 68 136 N. Kishigian-T. Woodyard
68 69 137 J. Tuft-J. Lowe
69 68 137 M. Smith-T. Harbin
67 78 145 B. Blalock-B. Huff
69 76 145 J. Pyron-J. Loosier
69 77 146 R. Barbour-S. Lane
Championship B
R1 R2 Total Team
1 70 69 139 M. Janssen-R. Farnsworth
2 70 71 141 B. Spainhour-L. Higgins
3 70 71 141 K. Johnson-C. Becham
70 71 141 P. Welch-M. Dockery
70 71 141 T. Randall-K. Yielding
70 73 143 D. Steed-D. Steed
71 73 144 S. Chafin-J. Elder
71 74 145 J. Thigpin-A. Thigpen
70 76 146 C. Terry-B. James
71 75 146 S. Veal-S. Dorton
71 75 146 B. Vowell-J. Boyd
Flight C
R1 R2 Total Team
1 72 69 141 C. Hall-C. Leslie
2 74 68 142 H. Rape-R. Lovelace
3 73 70 143 W. Davidson-S. Durkee
72 71 143 S. Folsom-J. Pagura
73 70 143 J. Butler-J. Kelly
72 72 144 A. Cochran-J. Starr
74 71 145 B. Wooten-S. Talbert
72 75 147 M. Adams-J. Gilbert
74 73 147 T. Alston-T. Clark
73 75 148 D. Norris-B. King
74 80 154 J. Pyles-T. Pyles
73 84 158 S. Field-M. McCall
Flight D
R1 R2 Total Team
1 78 68 146 D. Moore-B.J. Fisher
2 77 69 146 B. Justice-B. Martin
3 76 70 146 J. Jones-M. Stokes
75 71 146 L. Ellerbee-T. Molton
75 74 149 T. Nicholson-R. Nicholson
77 73 150 C. Wise-D. Hurst
75 76 151 M. Rodgers-Howell
75 78 153 B. Sappe-M. Westbrook
78 75 153 C. Stroud-B. Stroud
79 74 153 T. Israel-B. Wade
79 76 155 R. Bibb-K. Merritt
81 74 155 K. Smith-S. Bowman
76 80 156 J. Hays-B. Hockensmith
77 79 156 J. Stanford-M. Mayhue
76 82 158 A. Riley-A. Riley
78 80 158 R. Bridges-M. Bridges
79 91 170 W. Williamson-D. Grant
Seniors
R1 R2 Total Team
1 66 67 133 Hendrix-Oglesbee
2 69 67 136 Smith-Stanley
3 65 71 136 Wade-Singletary
68 70 138 McCanless-Wilson
69 72 141 O'Brien-Wynn
69 72 141 West-Daniels
72 71 143 Vaughn-Brogdon
72 71 143 Mack-Gray
73 71 144 Hall-Braswell
74 74 148 Gay-Pearce
75 73 148 Syme-Claxton
76 73 149 Poole-Brody
77 74 151 Neal-Singleton
77 82 159 Brown-Harden
Comments