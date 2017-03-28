Sports

March 28, 2017 7:01 AM

Monday’s Middle Georgia scoreboard

By Michael A. Lough



High Schools

Monday’s Baseball

Howard 3,

Warner Robins 2

Warner Robins

010

100

000

2

5

3

Howard

000

011

001

0

0

0

WP: Jonathan Jones (1-0); LP: Reese Page.

2B: WR: Page, Carson Mellinger; H: Kazuya Makita.

Game notes: Beau Roberts singled in the game-winning run.

Records: Warmer Robins 4-15; Howard 8-11.

Next: Houston County at Warner Robins, 5:55 p.m.; Howard at Upson-Lee, 5:30 pm.

Locust Grove 11,

Jones County 1

Jones County

100

00

1

5

3

Locust Grove

153

0x

11

12

0

WP: Crisp. LP: Tripp Powell.

2B: JC: Brooks Veal; LG: Crisp.

3B: JC: Jackson Mix; LG: Curry.

Game notes: Veal had two hits for the Greyhounds.

Records: Jones County 13-6.

Next: Hampton at Jones County, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Mary Persons 6,

Bleckley County 5

Bleckley County

001

103

0

5

5

7

Mary Persons

201

012

x

6

10

2

WP: Wes Freeman. LP: Chance Pittman.

2B: BC: Carter Raffield.

HR: BC: Chandler Abney.

Game notes: Trippe Moore and Freeman teamed for seven strikeouts and one walk. ... Aaron Mock led Mary Persons with three hits and Tyler Skelton had three RBI.

Records: Bleckley County 11-4.

Next: Jeff Davis at Bleckley County, 6 p.m., Wednesday; Mary Persons at Perry, 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Schley County 6, Mount de Sales 2

Mount de Sales

100

100

0

2

4

4

Schley County

100

230

x

6

3

2

WP: Goodin. LP: Jack Lipson.

Game notes: Jospeh Dufford had two his and an RBI for Mount de Sales, which gave up three unearned runs.

Records: Mount de Sales 12-6.

Next: Mount de Sales at Washington County, 5:30 p.m., April 3.

Golf

Cherry Blossom

Saturday-Sunday

Full results

Championship A

R1 R2 Total Team

65 64 129 P. Clubb-T. Floyd

68 63 131 L. Gerdes-C. Tidwell

66 65 131 D. Hickman-P. Shippey

64 69 133 R. Emory-T. Steed

68 68 136 N. Kishigian-T. Woodyard

68 69 137 J. Tuft-J. Lowe

69 68 137 M. Smith-T. Harbin

67 78 145 B. Blalock-B. Huff

69 76 145 J. Pyron-J. Loosier

69 77 146 R. Barbour-S. Lane

Championship B

R1 R2 Total Team

1 70 69 139 M. Janssen-R. Farnsworth

2 70 71 141 B. Spainhour-L. Higgins

3 70 71 141 K. Johnson-C. Becham

70 71 141 P. Welch-M. Dockery

70 71 141 T. Randall-K. Yielding

70 73 143 D. Steed-D. Steed

71 73 144 S. Chafin-J. Elder

71 74 145 J. Thigpin-A. Thigpen

70 76 146 C. Terry-B. James

71 75 146 S. Veal-S. Dorton

71 75 146 B. Vowell-J. Boyd

Flight C

R1 R2 Total Team

1 72 69 141 C. Hall-C. Leslie

2 74 68 142 H. Rape-R. Lovelace

3 73 70 143 W. Davidson-S. Durkee

72 71 143 S. Folsom-J. Pagura

73 70 143 J. Butler-J. Kelly

72 72 144 A. Cochran-J. Starr

74 71 145 B. Wooten-S. Talbert

72 75 147 M. Adams-J. Gilbert

74 73 147 T. Alston-T. Clark

73 75 148 D. Norris-B. King

74 80 154 J. Pyles-T. Pyles

73 84 158 S. Field-M. McCall　

Flight D

R1 R2 Total Team

1 78 68 146 D. Moore-B.J. Fisher

2 77 69 146 B. Justice-B. Martin

3 76 70 146 J. Jones-M. Stokes

75 71 146 L. Ellerbee-T. Molton

75 74 149 T. Nicholson-R. Nicholson

77 73 150 C. Wise-D. Hurst

75 76 151 M. Rodgers-Howell

75 78 153 B. Sappe-M. Westbrook

78 75 153 C. Stroud-B. Stroud

79 74 153 T. Israel-B. Wade

79 76 155 R. Bibb-K. Merritt

81 74 155 K. Smith-S. Bowman

76 80 156 J. Hays-B. Hockensmith

77 79 156 J. Stanford-M. Mayhue

76 82 158 A. Riley-A. Riley

78 80 158 R. Bridges-M. Bridges

79 91 170 W. Williamson-D. Grant　

Seniors

R1 R2 Total Team

1 66 67 133 Hendrix-Oglesbee

2 69 67 136 Smith-Stanley

3 65 71 136 Wade-Singletary

68 70 138 McCanless-Wilson

69 72 141 O'Brien-Wynn

69 72 141 West-Daniels

72 71 143 Vaughn-Brogdon

72 71 143 Mack-Gray

73 71 144 Hall-Braswell

74 74 148 Gay-Pearce

75 73 148 Syme-Claxton

76 73 149 Poole-Brody

77 74 151 Neal-Singleton

77 82 159 Brown-Harden　　　　　　　

　

Sports

